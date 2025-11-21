×
Pests devour Sh2.8b macadamia crop, CS orders shift to organic controls

By Irene Githinji | Nov. 21, 2025
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.[File, Standard]

Kenya’s macadamia industry is in crisis, with pests destroying 40 per cent of the national crop—an economic blow valued at KSh 2.88 billion annually.

In response, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has issued firm directives to curb the damage and shift the industry away from reliance on ineffective, non-compliant chemical pesticides.

Jane Maigua of the Macadamia Association of Kenya (MACNUT) revealed the extent of the losses during a high-level meeting with officials from the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK), and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS).

She explained that out of 45,000 metric tonnes produced, over 17,000 metric tonnes are lost to insects, resulting in massive revenue losses and increased processing costs.

According to KEPHIS, stink bugs, nut borers, lace bugs, moths, rats, and thrips are the primary threats. Climate change has intensified these attacks, rendering existing chemical pesticides ineffective and risking violations of international residue limits.

In response, the PCPB outlined an emergency legal provision allowing the swift authorisation of organic and pyrethrum-based pest control products.

PCPB confirmed that once specific pest pressures are identified by PPCK and KEPHIS, emergency-use options, efficacy trials, and farmer sensitisation can be immediately fast-tracked.

CS Kagwe directed the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), KEPHIS, PCPB, and county governments to intensify farmer education, promote Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices, and adopt safer, residue-compliant solutions.

He stressed the need to rebuild the country’s pyrethrum value chain so that local processors like PPCK can offer reliable alternatives.

The CS further issued strict instructions to protect PPCK’s valuable scientific data, noting that any private company using its intellectual property must pay for access or have its letters of access immediately withdrawn.

.

.

.

