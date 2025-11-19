Over 2,000 EPZ workers return to work after union dispute

Export Processing Zone (EPZ)workers resume work after a two-week strike. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

It’s a reprieve as striking workers of a textile manufacturing company at the Athi River–based Export Processing Zone (EPZ) resume work.

More than 2,000 workers of Shangcheng Kenya Apparel EPZ Limited had been on a two-week strike after the company dismissed them following their attempt to join a workers’ union.

There has been push and pull between the new management and the Tailors and Textile Workers Union over the fate of the workers.

There was drama last week as officers from the union, led by the organisation’s Secretary-General, Rev Joel Chebii, stormed the factory, which is managed by Chinese nationals, and demanded to know why the workers were being victimised.

However, after a crisis meeting held at the factory yesterday, a consensus was reached between the management, the union and the Labour Office.

Addressing the jovial workers, Rev Chebii said a return-to-work formula had been agreed upon, and the workers were allowed to join the union willingly.

The Secretary-General said it was also agreed that no worker should be victimised or punished by the management for being involved in the strike.

“We have also agreed that there will be no victimisation of workers from either side and that both parties will adhere to laid-down labour laws,” added the Secretary-General.

“Every worker in this country has a right and is entitled to join a union. It is not a request but a must. Why do these people deny the workers the right to join?” added Chebii.

“In China, trade unions and the government work hand in hand, and union membership is automatic in all companies. But when they invest in Kenya, they frustrate our workers and intimidate them not to join the union. We will not sit and watch them do this,” said Rev Chebii.

Several workers who spoke to The Standard narrated how they have been suffering in the hands of their employer.

“I joined this company one year ago. If I become sick, I am forced to work without sick leave. We are treated like slaves. If you complain, you are dismissed without being paid a coin. We are very happy that the trade union has addressed our plight,” said Jane Mumbua.