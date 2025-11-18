NGOs contribute Sh53 billion annually, KRA says

KRA Chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi addresses traders during a citizen assembly forum in Nakuru on September 17, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) contribute at least Sh53 billion in taxes annually, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said.

KRA Chairman, Ndiritu Muriithi said the Sh53 billion the authority collected from NGOs is mostly from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) remittances for staff in the last one year.

“No State can exist without taxes. Staff who work in these organizations contribute to PAYE. There are about 11,000 registered NGOs, providing direct employment to approximately 40,000 Kenyans. Although most NGOs are tax-exempt, their employees, suppliers and others significantly pay taxes,” he said.

Muriithi made the remarks when top NGOs were awarded during the second edition of the NGOs Awards.

According to the recent report by the regulator Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) the sector received Sh196 billion in funding in 2023/24 and employed 79,350 people, making it a significant player in Kenya’s development.

The second annual NGOs Awards brought together over 300 leaders from the civil society, government and donors to celebrate organizations making exceptional impact across Kenya, with 90 NGOs shortlisted in 18 categories.

Chief Judge Martin Muli, explained that winners were determined through a hybrid model public voting accounted for 60 percent of the score, while a panel of multidisciplinary experts contributed the remaining 40 per cent.

Compassion International was crowned the NGO of the year while Dr Emily Koech from Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB) was named as the CEO of the year.

Comedian-turned philanthropist Eric Omondi was voted as the people’s champion and Christian Blind Mission was picked as the Best In Health category.

Buckner International, Eric Omondi, Pastoralist Community Initiative and Development Assistance (PACIDA) and HENNET secured wins for the second consecutive year.

Others awarded included MKomani Clinic Society, World Relief Kenya, Chesire Disability Services, AMG Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) among others.