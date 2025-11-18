×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

NGOs contribute Sh53 billion annually, KRA says

By Irene Githinji | Nov. 18, 2025
KRA Chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi addresses traders during a citizen assembly forum in Nakuru on September 17, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) contribute at least Sh53 billion in taxes annually, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said.

KRA Chairman, Ndiritu Muriithi said the Sh53 billion the authority collected from NGOs is mostly from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) remittances for staff in the last one year.

“No State can exist without taxes. Staff who work in these organizations contribute to PAYE. There are about 11,000 registered NGOs, providing direct employment to approximately 40,000 Kenyans. Although most NGOs are tax-exempt, their employees, suppliers and others significantly pay taxes,” he said.

Muriithi made the remarks when top NGOs were awarded during the second edition of the NGOs Awards.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the recent report by the regulator Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) the sector received Sh196 billion in funding in 2023/24 and employed 79,350 people, making it a significant player in Kenya’s development.

The second annual NGOs Awards brought together over 300 leaders from the civil society, government and donors to celebrate organizations making exceptional impact across Kenya, with 90 NGOs shortlisted in 18 categories.

Chief Judge Martin Muli, explained that winners were determined through a hybrid model public voting accounted for 60 percent of the score, while a panel of multidisciplinary experts contributed the remaining 40 per cent.

Compassion International was crowned the NGO of the year while Dr Emily Koech from Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB) was named as the CEO of the year.

Comedian-turned philanthropist Eric Omondi was voted as the people’s champion and Christian Blind Mission was picked as the Best In Health category.

Buckner International, Eric Omondi, Pastoralist Community Initiative and Development Assistance (PACIDA) and HENNET secured wins for the second consecutive year.

Others awarded included MKomani Clinic Society, World Relief Kenya, Chesire Disability Services, AMG Foundation and Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) among others.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Non-Governmental Organizations Kenya Revenue Authority Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority NGOs Awards
.

Latest Stories

NGOs contribute Sh53 billion annually, KRA says
NGOs contribute Sh53 billion annually, KRA says
Business
By Irene Githinji
14 mins ago
UN turns to China to plug aid deficit after Trump funding cuts
Business
By Brian Ngugi
21 mins ago
Community rebuilds law courts after June fire, restores justice
Central
By George Njunge
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From matatus to bars; how top police officers spearhead elaborate extortion racket
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
From matatus to bars; how top police officers spearhead elaborate extortion racket
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Why Kenya-China zero-tariff deal has stalled
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why Kenya-China zero-tariff deal has stalled
How Kakamega gold billions will be divided
By Denis Omondi 1 hr ago
How Kakamega gold billions will be divided
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved