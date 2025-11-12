×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Farmer's Choice banks on cookout series to refine brand's legacy

By Selina Mutua | Nov. 12, 2025
Chef Malachi, WaJoy and Farmer's Choice CEO Felisters Gitau Mutugu during the launch of Farmer's Choice Cookout Series. [Courtesy, Farmer's Choice]

Farmer’s Choice Limited is now banking on its latest experiential event series aimed at reinforcing the brand’s legacy of quality, trust, innovation and sustainability.

Under the theme of ‘Moments made to Last’, the Farmer’s Choice Cookout Series aims to celebrate Kenya’s vibrant food culture and creativity through a unique live culinary experience that brings families and communities together to enjoy wholesome, flavourful meals made with Farmer’s Choice products.

The series is in line with celebration of its five decades of transforming lives responsibly and sustainably through quality, innovative, affordable nutrition.

Felisters Gitau Mutugu, brands’ Chief Executive Officer said from supermarkets to neighbourhood activations, the Cookout Series will engage shoppers across the country, offering cooking tips, tasting sessions, and festive inspiration while reaffirming Farmer’s Choice’s position as a trusted household name in every Kenyan kitchen.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“At Farmer’s Choice, we believe that nutrition is the foundation of a healthy and productive nation. For nearly five decades, we have remained committed to ensuring affordable animal protein is accessible to every Kenyan household through our diverse range of fresh meat cuts and value-added products,” said Ms Mutungu.

She said the brand’s approachis not only about great taste but also nourishing families responsibly and sustainably.

She said rooted in its Kenyan heritage, Farmer’s Choice remains deeply committed to sustainability and local sourcing.

“The brand’s strong relationships with farmers ensure that every product reflects quality and integrity while supporting livelihoods and strengthening the country’s food ecosystem,” she said, adding, “The Cookout Series builds on this foundation, celebrating the journey from farm to table by bringing consumers closer to the people, processes, and passion behind every Farmer’s Choice product.”

According to her, by partnering with farmers, the brand provides training, free extension services, and access to improved pig genetics and feeds, empowering them to farm responsibly while contributing to Kenya’s food security goals.

“Our collaboration also extends to stockists, and distributors across all 47 counties, ensuring that our products are available in every supermarket, hotels, Farmer’s Choice shops, and thousands of vendors, bringing nutritious, high-quality protein closer to the people who need it most,” she said.

While maintaining that the Cookout Series is more than a celebration, Ms Mutungu said it is a tribute to the trust, community, and shared experiences that have defined our journey,” said Felisters.

She said the series will continue to roll out across key retail and community locations countrywide throughout the festive season.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Farmer's Choice Farmer's Choice Cookout Series Farmer's Choice Brand Farmer's Choice Culinary Experience
.

Latest Stories

Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Opinion
By Tobias Alando
12 mins ago
Affordable housing project feted for promoting urbanisation, decent living
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
12 mins ago
Tanzanian archbishop is right; there's no peace without justice
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
By Biketi Kikechi 12 mins ago
Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
By Jacinta Mutura 12 mins ago
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
By Fred Kagonye 12 mins ago
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
By Ndung’u Gachane 12 mins ago
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved