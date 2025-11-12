Farmer's Choice banks on cookout series to refine brand's legacy

Chef Malachi, WaJoy and Farmer's Choice CEO Felisters Gitau Mutugu during the launch of Farmer's Choice Cookout Series. [Courtesy, Farmer's Choice]

Farmer’s Choice Limited is now banking on its latest experiential event series aimed at reinforcing the brand’s legacy of quality, trust, innovation and sustainability.

Under the theme of ‘Moments made to Last’, the Farmer’s Choice Cookout Series aims to celebrate Kenya’s vibrant food culture and creativity through a unique live culinary experience that brings families and communities together to enjoy wholesome, flavourful meals made with Farmer’s Choice products.

The series is in line with celebration of its five decades of transforming lives responsibly and sustainably through quality, innovative, affordable nutrition.

Felisters Gitau Mutugu, brands’ Chief Executive Officer said from supermarkets to neighbourhood activations, the Cookout Series will engage shoppers across the country, offering cooking tips, tasting sessions, and festive inspiration while reaffirming Farmer’s Choice’s position as a trusted household name in every Kenyan kitchen.

“At Farmer’s Choice, we believe that nutrition is the foundation of a healthy and productive nation. For nearly five decades, we have remained committed to ensuring affordable animal protein is accessible to every Kenyan household through our diverse range of fresh meat cuts and value-added products,” said Ms Mutungu.

She said the brand’s approachis not only about great taste but also nourishing families responsibly and sustainably.

She said rooted in its Kenyan heritage, Farmer’s Choice remains deeply committed to sustainability and local sourcing.

“The brand’s strong relationships with farmers ensure that every product reflects quality and integrity while supporting livelihoods and strengthening the country’s food ecosystem,” she said, adding, “The Cookout Series builds on this foundation, celebrating the journey from farm to table by bringing consumers closer to the people, processes, and passion behind every Farmer’s Choice product.”

According to her, by partnering with farmers, the brand provides training, free extension services, and access to improved pig genetics and feeds, empowering them to farm responsibly while contributing to Kenya’s food security goals.

“Our collaboration also extends to stockists, and distributors across all 47 counties, ensuring that our products are available in every supermarket, hotels, Farmer’s Choice shops, and thousands of vendors, bringing nutritious, high-quality protein closer to the people who need it most,” she said.

While maintaining that the Cookout Series is more than a celebration, Ms Mutungu said it is a tribute to the trust, community, and shared experiences that have defined our journey,” said Felisters.

She said the series will continue to roll out across key retail and community locations countrywide throughout the festive season.