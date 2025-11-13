Affordable housing project feted for promoting urbanisation, decent living

Boma Yangu new Mukuru housing etate.[Wilberforce Okwiri,standard]

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development has been feted for promoting urbanisation and decent housing for Kenyans through the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, who was in Cape Town, South Africa, to receive the award, was also recognised for his immense contribution to the growth of megacities in Kenya, through the smart cities initiative.

The State Department received a certified bronze Gigacity award in 2025 for successfully meeting the criteria established by the World Broadband Association (WBBA).

Speaking during the award ceremony in Cape Town, WBBA Director General Martin Creaner lauded the State Department for reviewing the Building Code review that is set to increase high-speed gigabit connectivity.

This is set to improve the quality of life, with residents benefiting from advanced services with great Fibre connectivity.

Gigacities will promote the productivity of the local businesses through fibre broadband, easing access to services such as administration and promoting smart technologies.

At the moment, over 214,057 housing units are undergoing construction in all 47 counties under the AHP.

PS Hinga said the Housing program isn’t just about providing decent housing for Kenyans but also creating job opportunities for the youth, women and the Jua Kali sector.

He said billions of shillings have been ring-fenced for the Jua Kali for the supply of doors and windows, while the program has also created a consumptive demand for the manufacturing sector through high demand for materials such as cement, steel, among others.

“Today in Kenya, every major town's flagship project is under the AHP. The programme is now a reality and has stimulated economic activities beyond the traditional brick and mortar workforce to focus on technological innovations,” said Hinga.

The PS committed to replicating the gigacities initiative in several AHP projects across the country, adding that the programme has created over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs and is on track to create 1,000,000 jobs during its lifecycle.

“Kenya has set the benchmark for Africa in integrating smart urban transformation. Projects such as the Boma Yangu Mukuru Housing Estate and Konza Technopolis, where over 2,000 housing units are being developed, are now being showcased by UN-Habitat and other partners as models of sustainable city-building,” Hinga said.