CEOs alarmed by high poverty index among key consumers

Group Managing Director and EABL CEO Jane Karuku. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Behind the confidence that East African Breweries Plc (EABL) will not face challenges in raising Sh20 billion through the corporate bond it has floated, Group Chief Executive Jane Karuku harbours concern about how the market is performing.

Even the positive aspects of it, evident by the performance of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), stable inflation figures and dropping interest rate, she says, do not tell the actual picture of why the market is the way it is – an ugly hourglass – where those at the top are doing well, while those at the bottom are struggling.