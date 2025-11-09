Kenya scoops top honours at Africa's tourism awards

Miss Tourism Kenya ZamZam Godana with Fridah Mutuma of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) during the Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens,Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has been crowned the best tourism board in Africa at the recent Africa Tourism Awards 2025.

The country’s top tourism marketer beat renowned competitors, including Egypt Tourism Authority, Rwanda Development Board, South African Tourism, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, and Instituto do Turismo de Cabo Verde, to clinch the top spot.

Other winners at the awards ceremony held on 1 November 1 at the Hilton London Canary Wharf included the Masai Mara National Reserve, which emerged as the top winner in the Best Safari Destination category, reinforcing Kenya’s leadership in African tourism.

The Mara edged out iconic parks such as Chobe, Kruger, Serengeti, South Luangwa, and Volcanoes.

KTB also received commendations in categories such as Best Tourism Video with the acclaimed campaign “This is the Real Deal,” Best Country Destination, Best City Destination for Nairobi, and Best International Airport for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

KTB acting CEO Allan Njoroge said: “These accolades are a strong testament to Kenya’s extraordinary natural heritage and our commitment to sustainable tourism growth.

"The Masai Mara remains our crown jewel and one of the world’s premier safari destinations. Our recognition as Best Tourism Board reflects KTB’s innovative marketing strategies, strategic partnerships, and concerted efforts to grow visitor arrivals, boost revenue, and create millions of jobs for Kenyans.”

These awards came at the sidelines of the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where KTB showcased Kenya's tourism offering.

KTB led a dynamic delegation to the global tourism showcase, leveraging the platform to forge new partnerships, promote Kenya’s newest tourism products, and drive international arrivals.

The Board’s presence at WTM amplified Kenya’s diverse offerings, including adventure, cultural festivals, coastal experiences, and eco-tourism, ensuring Kenya remains top of mind for travellers worldwide.

Kenya continues to raise its profile as Africa’s premier tourism destination, combining world-class wildlife experiences with vibrant cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and warm hospitality.