Engineers urged to drive nation's future through innovation and infrastructure

Eng. Joseph Mbugua, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Roads speaking during the 32nd IEK International Convention media launch in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has officially opened its 32nd International Convention with a call for engineers to play a central role in shaping the country’s development agenda through innovation, sustainability, and inclusive infrastructure.

The event, inaugurated by the Principal Secretary for Roads in the State Department for Roads, Eng Joseph Mbugua, took place at the Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi. The main convention will run from 25th to 29th November 2025 at PrideInn Paradise Resort in Shanzu, Mombasa.

Speaking at the launch, Eng Mbugua emphasised the importance of engineering in driving Kenya’s future, saying, “The future is defined by the hands that build today. Kenya’s future will be defined by how well we engineer it.”

“We are gathered here to show the design of the future and the roadmap to ensure that we accomplish the dreams and aspirations of not only ourselves as engineers, but also of the country,” he said.

He noted that the government remains committed to employing more engineers to support its ambitious development goals.

“His Excellency the President has announced the construction of another 10,000 kilometers of roads. This will create great opportunities for young and old engineers to play a key role in implementation,” Eng Mbugua said.

He added that the government was working to streamline project approval processes that have often delayed infrastructure delivery.

“We are putting in place structures to ensure that when engineers submit their designs and drawings, they are analyzed in good time and that we do not delay project implementation due to slow approvals,” he said.

This year’s convention, themed “Engineering the Future: The Roadmap for Kenya”, will bring together local and global engineering professionals, policymakers, innovators, and academia to discuss strategies for the country’s infrastructure transformation.

Eng Mbugua noted that the government continues to prioritize infrastructure as a key enabler of economic growth and social cohesion, with major investments in roads, bridges, water, and energy projects.

“Infrastructure connects people, supports trade, and stimulates equitable development,” he said.

He further highlighted ongoing collaborations between Kenya and Chinese development partners in the construction of transport corridors, highways, and bridges, which are expected to enhance connectivity and support economic diversification.

IEK President Eng Shammah Kiteme said the convention provides a vital platform to reimagine the country’s future through engineering innovation and collaboration.

“We want to envision a future that guarantees prosperity for every citizen. Engineers must develop the relevant infrastructure, in roads, energy, water, and aviation, that meets our country’s ambitions,” he said.

Kiteme added that IEK has been championing the creation of more job opportunities for engineers and advocating for the prioritization of local expertise in national projects.

“We are saying give priority to Kenyan engineers. Don’t just focus on foreign consultants, our local firms have the capacity to deliver quality infrastructure,” he said.

He also noted ongoing efforts to improve safety and quality control in construction through collaboration with county governments and the National Construction Authority.

“We have launched a site inspection handbook with the National Construction Authority and the Council of Governors to ensure safety, health, and quality control on construction sites,” he said.

IEK President Eng Shammah Kiteme said the convention provides a national platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and networking among engineering professionals.

“We believe that thinking for the future has to be done today, and that thinking has a lot to do with design and engineering,” he said.

Kiteme added that IEK has been intentional in driving discussions on sustainable growth, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

“Since 2020, industrialisation has been a major area of focus, and our 10,000 members across priority sectors continue to drive Kenya’s Vision 2030 agenda,” he said.

Eng Kiteme also emphasised the role of engineers in embracing emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital construction tools, to build smarter and more efficient systems.

“With the transformational rise of AI, robotics, and digital engineering tools, Kenyan engineers must adapt fast,” he said.

Reiterating his remarks, Eng Mbugua urged engineers to lead with integrity and innovation, saying, “Let this convention be a call to action for engineers to lead with integrity, to place public interest at the heart of every project, and to build for generations to come.”

Over 3,000 delegates from Kenya and abroad, including participants from Singapore, Russia, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and China, are expected to attend the event physically and virtually.