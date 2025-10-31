×
Naivas opens its 111th store at Magadi

By Esther Dianah | Oct. 31, 2025

Naivas Operations Manager Stanley Kariuki (left), and Naivas Magadi Branch Manager Tony Lenhart Otieno (third right) during the opening of the 111th branch at OUR Mall, Magadi road, Nairobi, on October 30, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Naivas Supermarket, Kenya’s leading homegrown retailer, has opened its 111th branch at OUR Mall, Magadi road, Nairobi, further expanding its footprint and reaffirming its commitment to delivering affordable, world-class shopping experiences to Kenyan households.

The new outlet offers customers a wide range of fresh produce, groceries, household goods, electronics and lifestyle products, all under one roof and with the warmth and authenticity that define Naivas’ Kikwetu (Kenyan) spirit.

Speaking during the launch, Naivas’ Operations manager Stanley Kariuki, said: “We are thrilled to open our 111th branch right here at OUR Mall, Magadi road. Every new Naivas store represents more than just expansion: It’s a chance to bring our customers closer to affordable, world-class shopping experiences that feel authentically Kenyan. Magadi road is a fast-growing community, and we’re excited to be part of its story.”

The launch comes as Naivas celebrates 35 years of serving Kenyan families, a journey built on gratitude and partnership. As part of this celebration, Naivas is running its annual Kikwetu Campaign, a nationwide initiative rewarding loyal shoppers with daily, weekly, and monthly prizes.

Shoppers stand to win a variety of rewards, from small daily surprises to bigger prizes including household appliances, motorcycles and even cars, with winners selected randomly at checkout.

Naivas Limited marked its 35th anniversary with a Sh5 million donation to Mogra Children’s Home in Nairobi, deepening a partnership that has provided food and other support to the home for the past four years.

The funds, raised through contributions from employees and suppliers and matched by the company, will help feed and house more than 650 children under Mogra’s care.  

