Start-up links local consumers to discounted goods globally

In a bid to make goods and services more affordable for Kenyan consumers globally, an e-commerce startup has started linking up buyers with sellers at a time when Kenya’s economy is becoming increasingly volatile.

A 2025 study by Nielsen IQ showed that the majority of Kenyans hurt by a tough economy are buying at discount stores, as wallets shrink, reducing disposable incomes.

Further, consumers are increasingly spending less on essentials, with millennials and boomers increasingly shopping at discounted rates and lower-priced stores.

The study showed that survival instincts continue to dominate consumers' spending on education and childcare. Also, consumers are spending less on beauty and personal care, fresh meat, beverages, alcoholic beverages, and canned groceries.

According to the Nielsen IQ consumer outlook report, Millennials and Boomers have been found to keenly monitor the cost of the overall basket of goods to manage expenditure.

At the back of this, and while leveraging social networking to connect different social and geographic consumers and sellers, Kenyans can now save on expenditure by purchasing goods at discounted rates.

Dubbed Nuvv, the e-commerce platform allows users access to high-cost goods and services through group buys or split pay, a means of cost-sharing at a time when the cost of living is rising.

Kenya's inflation rose slightly to 4.6 per cent in September 2025, up from 4.5 per cent in August. This increase was driven by higher non-core inflation, primarily due to rising prices for vegetables, while core inflation decreased slightly.

The e-commerce platform leverages social and community buying for discounts and facilitates group gifting. Consumers can meet like-minded buyers looking for the same products as them through the Space.

“Like-minded consumers and MSMEs in Africa can connect, buy products together in bulk abroad at discounted rates and have the products delivered to each individual buyer,” a Nuvv representative said, noting that it allows users to split payments and share costs with friends, both locally and abroad.

According to Nuvv management, the startup is solving the issue of the high cost of goods and services.

“This is giving users access to high-cost goods and services. Nuvv platform is revolutionary in the sense that it allows Africans in Africa to connect with their counterparts in the diaspora and get support when it comes to acquiring goods and services,” the startup said, noting that it is an interface for global trade.

“Anything that touches on offer and promotion is an attraction point. Millennials are considering the amount of money and value of money,” said Pauline Achayo, the Strategic Insights Lead and Nielsen IQ.