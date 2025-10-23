×
Coffee market fetch Sh565 million

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 23, 2025
A farmer affiliated to Gachatha Coffee Factory in Nyeri, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

The weekly coffee market earned Sh 565.4 million after the sale of 8,674 bags of coffee sourced from the cooperatives and estate farmers. 

The market offered fewer bags of coffee compared to last week, which auctioned 10,770 bags, that netted Sh644.6 million.

In the broker's performance,  the report outlined that 10 coffee brokers participated,  where the  New KPCU 2,200 bags earned Sh 141.1 million, Alliance Berries 1,928 bags (Sh 125.4 million), and United Eastern 778 bags (Sh 50.5 million).

In the report, factories affiliated to New KPCU and Alliance Berries achieved the highest prices, as the Nzaini factory in Machakos county achieved the highest price of  Sh 64.962 per each of eight bag of grade AA.  

The report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicated that other factories that performed better were Gatuya, Sh64,575 for each of the 15 bags of grade AA.

Kieni and Sorwot, Sereng factories achieved prices of Sh 64,445 per bag of grade AA brokered by the Alliance Berries Limited. 

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u indicated that 15 local and international buyers participated, where  Ibero Kenya bought 3,138 bags, Louis Dreyfus 1,827 bags, Taylor Winch 1,288 bags, among others.

She said in the market the farmers offered 1,826 bags of grade AA, 2,931 bags of AB, and 1,531 bags of grade C that netted a total of Sh 435.8 million.

“Our appeal to farmers is to increase production of coffee, especially on the quality grades that attract the international market,” said Ms Ndung’u.

Other brokers were KCCE 913 bags for Sh 60.5 million,  CEBBA 304 bags (Sh19 million), Kipkelion 847 bags (Sh57.5 million), and Murang’a 302 bags(Sh 20.2 million). 

.

