Experts assess tea factories set to produce orthodox tea for Chinese market

Chinese experts are assessing two tea factories earmarked to process the orthodox tea for the Chinese market.

The Kenya–China Tea Partnership in Action programme has toured Mungania and Chebango tea factories following an agreement between President William Ruto and Zhang Chaobon the Chairman of Benny Tea Industries in May 2025.

Mungania is under Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) management located in Embu county, while Chebango is privately owned and based in Rift Valley.

Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) CEO Willy Mutai said the team of Benny Tea factory and engineering experts is touring the two factories and the research farm to ensure the Chinese market will get the best produce.

Tea Research Institute will assess readiness and agree on tea products for the China market.

The team was also identifying the technology needs, and designing an implementation plan.

“The partnership will see Benny Tea manufacture China-preferred teas in Kenya for export, boosting value addition, job creation, and farmer incomes,” said Mutai.

Mutai emphasized that the ultimate goal is to increase exports of Kenyan orthodox and specialty teas to the Chinese market.

The May 13 meeting between President Ruto and Mr Zhang brought together stakeholders in the tea sector, including the Ministry of Agriculture, KTDA and the TBK.

The partnership which will focus on the expansion Kenyan produce markets, underlines President Ruto’s strategic push to boost growth, packaging and export of orthodox and specialty teas in overseas markets.

A spot check by The Standard revealed that several factories across the 16 counties are establishing orthodox tea processing line, after the directors identified the ready market in China and Europe.

Four weeks ago, the orthodox tea sourced from Kiru, Michimikuru and Chinga entered the Mombasa Tea Auction, where it achieved high prices.

The TBK has licensed 22 factories to manufacture Orthodox teas, with 13 new government-supported processing lines already in place.