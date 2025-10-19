×
Tourism sector lauds State efforts to boost arrivals at airports

By Esther Dianah | Oct. 19, 2025

 

Kenya association of travel Agents CEO Nicanor Sabula during the Kenya Travel Industry payment summit 2025 at Azure hotel , Nairobi on 27 march 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The tourism sector has commended the government efforts in increasing the arrival of new flights into the country, a move termed as a major boost to accessibility to the destination.

On Wednesday, Dubai-based carrier Fly Dubai touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport carrying 80 passengers on board, being the fifth Airline to make a maiden entry to the country in the recent past.

Flydubai will operate four-weekly flights to Nairobi, in addition to the airline’s existing daily service to Mombasa. Speaking at the reception of the inaugural flight at JKIA, the Kenya Association of Travel Agents Chief Executive Nicanor Sabula urged travel agents to take advantage of the new flights and package the destination.

“I want to thank the government for its efforts to open up the Kenyan market to the world, through these new flights to the destination. This is the fifth airline this year only; it is commendable.” “I now want to encourage our travel agents to take full advantage of these new opportunities to package the destination better, in order to attract more travellers.”

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, in a speech read out by the Kenya Tourism Board acting CEO Allan Njoroge described the new route as a strategic bridge that positions Kenya at the centre of global tourism and trade flows.

She emphasised that the timing of the launch aligns with Kenya’s growing appeal to Middle Eastern travellers.

Kenya welcomed over 42,000 visitors from the Middle East in 2024, representing a 15 per cent increase from the previous year, with the UAE accounting for a large share of that growth.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors who will discover our signature tourism offerings and the unmatched warmth of our people,” Miano said, adding that the new service will enhance Kenya’s pursuit of 5.5 million visitors by 2027.

Flydubai Chief Executive Ghaith Al Ghaith termed the maiden flight into Nairobi a major boost to trade and tourism for Kenya.

