Naivas flags off 'homecoming' caravan to Nakuru

Naivas Chief Operating Officer Peter Mukuha, Incoming CEO Andreas Von Paleske, and MD David Kimani during the flagging off of the caravan from Nairobi to Nakuru at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi on October 14, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Retailer Naivas Supermarkets has flagged off a symbolic heritage caravan retracing the company’s roots back to Nakuru, the birthplace of the renowned brand.

The retailer said the caravan represents "a moment of reflection and appreciation" honouring the humble beginnings, enduring partnerships, and loyal communities that have shaped Naivas’ 35-year journey.

The convoy was flagged off from the retailer's head office in Nairobi by the company’s new CEO Andreas von Paleske, and will travel from Nairobi to Nakuru, making stops at key points along the way.

“For Naivas, Nakuru is more than a location. It is our birthplace, the cradle of our story,” said von Paleske.

“This homecoming allows us to stand side-by-side with our most valued partners and connect directly with the communities that have been the foundation of our success.”

The roadshow features branded rigs and trucks from Naivas, accompanied by key partners such as LG Electronics, Tropical Heat, Pepsi, and Standard Group.

Along the route, communities will enjoy entertainment, giveaways, and product activations.