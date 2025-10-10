World's oldest motorcycle maker eyes piece of Kenya's adventure riding

GPE Director Abid Ganatra, Royal Enfield’s Arun Gopal, Ganatra Plant and Equipment MD Altaf Ganatra during the launch of Royal Enfield Exclusive Store at Rosslyn Riviera Mall, Nairobi, on October 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Africa’s motorcycle market is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising demand for affordable transport and a growing passion for adventure and leisure riding.

In Kenya, more than 55,000 motorcycles were imported in 2024, signalling a shift from motorcycles being used primarily for daily commuting to becoming tools for exploration and recreation.

To reap from this growth, Royal Enfield—the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world—has announced its entry into Kenya, positioning the country as its gateway into the African continent.

The company’s Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) operations, Arun Gopal, said Kenya presents immense potential due to its vibrant motorcycling culture and growing appetite for touring.

“For us, Africa and especially Kenya represents a final frontier filled with untapped potential. Kenyans have a real passion for touring and exploration, which aligns with our philosophy of delivering simple, authentic machines for riders who love adventure,” said Gopal during the opening of a Royal Enfield showroom in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The store will sell and service the company's mid-sized 350cc to 650cc motorbikes, and was opened in partnership with Ganatra Plant and Equipment (GPE) as the official distributor for the region.

Across East Africa, more motorcyclists are venturing on long-distance rides and cross-border tours into Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, combining adventure with cultural discovery and regional connectivity.

This trend has increased demand for mid-sized motorcycles that balance power and comfort, suitable for both urban and off-road use.

"This new showroom is a testament to our long-term values to develop the customer's brand experience, uphold service standards and build a strong rider community in Kenya," said Royal Enfield Marketing Manager for EMEA Mark Spiller.

The Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya says participation in group rides and leisure events is growing steadily, especially along scenic routes such as the Great Rift Valley, Aberdare ranges, and the Kenyan coastline.

Kenya’s motorcycle market is valued at about Sh2 billion in 2025, with a projected three per cent annual growth rate.

The boda boda sector remains the backbone of the Kenyan motorcycle market, employing over one million riders and supporting livelihoods in both urban and rural areas.

Kenya currently has around two million registered motorcycles, with monthly sales averaging 7,000 units a recovery from previous economic slowdowns.

According to GPE director Abid Ganatra the shift towards simplicity and practicality is key to sustaining the motorcycle sector’s growth.

“We focus on ‘less is more’ offering motorcycles that meet riders’ needs without unnecessary complexity, while still complying with modern environmental standards,” he said.

The market is also evolving toward sustainable mobility, with motorcycle makers investing in electric models to meet Kenya’s growing demand for cleaner transport solutions.

Advances in technology, combined with government incentives, are expected to accelerate this transition.

Adventure and leisure motorcycling have emerged as new economic frontiers, supporting tourism and hospitality. Operators cite growing interest in tours that blend off-road exploration with mountain trekking.