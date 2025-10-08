Businesses urged to patch software vulnerabilities

Safaricom has called on enterprises to urgently strengthen their cybersecurity platforms, warning that vulnerabilities in outdated systems, weak passwords, and poor cyber hygiene are leaving many firms exposed to costly and disruptive attacks.

Speaking during a cybersecurity forum ahead of the upcoming Safaricom Cybersecurity Summit 2025 in Nairobi, yesterday, industry experts advised businesses to prioritise patching software vulnerabilities, enforcing strong password policies with multi-factor authentication, as well as tightening firewalls, antivirus configurations, and establishing reliable data backup systems.

They also stressed the importance of continuous employee training, noting that human error remains one of the most common entry points for attackers.

Kenya’s rapid embrace of digital innovation, led by key milestones such as the mobile money platform M-Pesa, has placed the country at the forefront of Africa’s digital economy.

However, experts warned that this growth has also made Kenya a prime target for cybercriminals, underlining the need for businesses to balance digital success with resilience.

“Enterprises can no longer treat security as an afterthought. It is now central to business continuity and reputation,” said acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Safaricom Frankline Okata.

“Through our Managed Security Operations Centre (MSOC), we equip organisations with the tools and expertise needed to identify threats early and respond decisively.”

The session, attended by more than 50 senior IT and security executives, gave participants a behind-the-scenes look at how Safaricom’s MSOC works. Live threat simulations and demonstrations showcased how its analytics-driven monitoring tools enable real-time detection and response.