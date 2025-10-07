×
African firms race to lead continent's digital transformation

By Benard Orwongo | Oct. 7, 2025
 Harry Hare, Chairman of CIO Africa.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

A record 1,200 organisations across Africa have applied for the 2025 CIO100 Awards, reflecting the continent’s rapid digital transformation as the technology market is projected to double to $63 billion by 2030.

The shortlisted 162 organisations include major firms such as Kenya Airways, Safaricom PLC, Nigeria’s Dangote Group and RwandAir, alongside emerging enterprises, government agencies, and non-profits adopting technology to address economic and social challenges.

Winners will be announced during the CIO100 Symposium and Awards, scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, to Friday, November 21, at Enashipai Resort and Spa in Naivasha, Kenya.

According to data from Mordor Intelligence, Africa’s digital transformation market will reach $30 billion in 2025, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and financial technology. The trend marks a shift in how organisations view technology — not merely as support infrastructure but as a central growth strategy.

“The surge in entries shows that African organisations are moving from technology adoption to true digital leadership,” said Harry Hare, Chairman of CIO Africa by dx5.

“From Rwanda’s tax digitalisation to Nigeria’s fintech growth to Kenya’s renewable energy innovations, Africa is not just joining the global digital economy — it is shaping it,” noted Hare.

Now in its seventeenth year, the CIO100 Awards recognise 100 outstanding information technology leaders and their organisations for innovation across sectors including finance, government, energy, and telecommunications.

Early findings from the CIO100 Mega Trends Report show that firms are prioritising artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud infrastructure to build efficiency and resilience while driving sustainable growth.

The event will bring together executives, policymakers, and innovators to discuss digital policy, cybersecurity, and strategies for accelerating Africa’s technology-driven growth.

“CIO100 has become more than an awards programme — it is where Africa’s digital future is debated, designed, and accelerated,” explained Hare.

