itel banks on AI-powered tech to increase market presence

The new itel SUPER 26 Ultra series. [Sofia Ali, Standard]

Chinese firm itel Mobile has unveiled its latest device, the itel SUPER 26 Ultra series, in the Kenyan market.

Speaking during the launch on Friday in Nairobi, Ryan Zhang, brand manager for itel Kenya, emphasised the importance of Kenya to the company’s growth strategy in the region.

“Kenya is a key market for itel, and we’re excited to introduce our latest smartphone to Kenyan consumers,” Zhang said.

“Notably, Kenya accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the smartphone market share in East Africa, making it a crucial market for us.”

Kenya’s mobile sector continues to grow rapidly. According to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), the country has over 76 million active SIM card subscriptions, translating into a penetration rate of 145.3 per cent, with many users owning multiple SIMs.

Smartphone adoption has also surged, reaching about 42 million active devices roughly 80 per cent penetration.

With 4G coverage extending to more than 97 per cent of the population, demand for affordable, feature-rich smartphones is rising as Kenyans increasingly rely on mobile devices for communication, work, education, and entertainment.

Zhang noted that smartphones have become “a way of life,” with AI-powered features redefining how people use their devices. The new itel SUPER 26 Ultra supports advanced AI tools designed to assist users with everyday tasks, enhancing convenience and productivity.

The phone also reflects the company’s sustainability focus. itel is encouraging customers to trade in or return old devices to help cut down on electronic waste.

The SUPER 26 Ultra series comes with an extended battery life, a move the company says will not only improve user experience but also reduce the frequency of device replacements, thereby lowering e-waste.

Industry experts say the launch of the SUPER 26 Ultra will intensify competition in Kenya’s smartphone market, which is nearing saturation.

Consumers stand to benefit as brands race to deliver more innovative features, stronger performance, and sustainable solutions.