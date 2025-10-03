×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CAK denies approving Portland Cement-Kalahari deal

By Josphat Thiongó | Oct. 3, 2025

CAK Protection Director Amenya Omari with his team before the Trade Committee on the sale of Portland Cement shares to Kalahari Cement at County Hall, Nairobi on October 2, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has clarified that it did not approve the acquisition of shares in East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPC) by Kalahari Cement Ltd, stating it lacks the legal mandate to do so.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Competition Authority of Kenya East Africa Portland Cement Company Kalahari Cement Portland Cement-Kalahari Deal
.

Latest Stories

Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Columnists
By Prof Egara Kabaji
2 hrs ago
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
National
By Patrick Muinde
6 hrs ago
Hiring by firms hits new high on improved business conditions
Business
By Macharia Kamau
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
By Prof Egara Kabaji 2 hrs ago
Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Lagat faces new storm over unpaid allowances of junior officers
By Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
Lagat faces new storm over unpaid allowances of junior officers
Ojwang murder: Lagat to face full hearing of petition on office return
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Ojwang murder: Lagat to face full hearing of petition on office return
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
By Patrick Muinde 6 hrs ago
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved