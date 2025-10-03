CAK denies approving Portland Cement-Kalahari deal

CAK Protection Director Amenya Omari with his team before the Trade Committee on the sale of Portland Cement shares to Kalahari Cement at County Hall, Nairobi on October 2, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has clarified that it did not approve the acquisition of shares in East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPC) by Kalahari Cement Ltd, stating it lacks the legal mandate to do so.