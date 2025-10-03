×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why traders selling fake goods risk 10-year jail term, Sh20m fine

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 3, 2025
Kenya Bureau of Standards. [Courtesy]

Rogue manufacturers and traders in the country face up to a decade behind bars and fines exceeding Sh20 million for dealing in substandard goods. This is according to a tough new government Bill that threatens to wipe out margins for counterfeiters.

The draft Standards Bill, 2025, which aims to repeal and replace the existing Cap 496 law, ramps up the enforcement powers of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and introduces a stringent new penalty regime to safeguard consumers and protect legitimate trade.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Counterfeit Products Substandard Goods Kenya Bureau of Standards Standards Bill 2025
.

Latest Stories

Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Columnists
By Prof Egara Kabaji
2 hrs ago
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
National
By Patrick Muinde
6 hrs ago
Hiring by firms hits new high on improved business conditions
Business
By Macharia Kamau
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
By Prof Egara Kabaji 2 hrs ago
Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Lagat faces new storm over unpaid allowances of junior officers
By Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
Lagat faces new storm over unpaid allowances of junior officers
Ojwang murder: Lagat to face full hearing of petition on office return
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Ojwang murder: Lagat to face full hearing of petition on office return
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
By Patrick Muinde 6 hrs ago
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved