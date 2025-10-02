Icpak heads to EACC over treatment of whistle blower auditor

ICPAK Council members led by Chairman CPA Dr Elizabeth Kalunda and ICPAK CEO Dr Grace Kamau during a press briefing in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) on Tuesday formally presented a press statement and action points to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The move underscores the Institute’s push for transparency, institutional reforms, and the protection of professionals who serve the public interest.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, ICPAK Chairperson Prof. Elizabeth Kalunda said the case of CPA Andrew Kipkirui Rotich the former Deputy Director in charge of forensic audit and risk assurance at the Social Health Authority (SHA) was being widely viewed as a whistle-blower scenario.

“Rotich’s case highlights the personal costs of acting ethically loss of employment, being sidelined in recruitment, and exposure to public and media scrutiny,” Kalunda said.

Rotich, an ICPAK member since 2012, began his public service career at the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), where he rose to Acting Senior Assistant Manager for Forensic Audit.

He later joined SHA, where he played a key role in exposing alleged fraudulent medical billing across Kenya’s public health system.

Reports indicate that more than 1,000 health facilities were implicated in the audit, findings that contributed to the Ministry of Health shutting down over 1,300 “rogue” facilities.

However, following these revelations, Rotich’s position at SHA was re-advertised, and he was not shortlisted in the new recruitment process.

The development has raised questions over whether his exclusion amounted to retaliation for his role in unearthing malpractice.

ICPAK has since rallied behind Rotich, commending his “consistently displayed professionalism” and describing his career contribution as “reflecting the best traditions of the profession.”

The Institute stressed that the matter goes beyond one individual, arguing it touches on the broader principle that professionals who act in the public interest must be shielded from retaliation.

In its submission to the EACC, ICPAK outlined five key demands: an independent inquiry into SHA’s recruitment outcomes in line with constitutional requirements of fair administrative action; the protection of evidence provided by auditors and whistle-blowers; guaranteed safety for Rotich, his family, and others involved in accountability work; fast-tracked passage of a Whistle-blower Protection Act; and strengthened professional oversight by involving ICPAK in cases where its members face disciplinary scrutiny.

ICPAK Vice Chairperson FCPA Bernard Amukah also weighed in, calling for fairness in Rotich’s case and urging SHA and the Ministry of Health to uphold justice and due process.

The Institute further noted that safeguarding whistle-blowers is essential to combating corruption and promoting ethical conduct within the accountancy profession.

It reaffirmed its broader commitment to transparency, financial reporting excellence, and collaboration with oversight institutions such as the Auditor General, Parliament, and the Controller of Budget.

By escalating the case to EACC, ICPAK signalled its intent to ensure accountability in the health sector while reinforcing calls for urgent whistle-blower protection legislation.

The Institute emphasized that ignoring cases like Rotich’s could discourage other professionals from speaking out against irregularities, ultimately undermining Kenya’s fight against corruption.