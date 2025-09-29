KRA expands tax access with phone code, chatbots

Acting Commissioner for Micro and Small Tax Payers George Obell addresses participants at the KRA Citizen Engagement forum at Swahili Port, Mombasa. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has promised to make it easier and cheaper for small and micro businesses to pay taxes by simplifying its services and cutting compliance costs.

Acting Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers, George Obell, noted that KRA is actively addressing feedback from taxpayers to make tax processes easier, more accessible, and convenient.

“One of the most persistent challenges we have relates to digital access. Not every taxpayer has a smartphone, stable internet or the digital literacy required to interact with KRA platforms such as iTax or eTIMS,” said Obell.

Obell spoke during a citizen assembly forum in Mombasa county.

To bridge this gap, KRA has introduced a USSD solution, allowing taxpayers to access key services without the need for internet connectivity or smartphones.

“By dialling a particular code, taxpayers can now retrieve or verify their PINs and access other essential services from any phone. That is progress and there is more to come,” he added.

The Authority has also developed a WhatsApp chatbot to support taxpayers with smartphones.

Obell also emphasised the importance of decentralising services.

“Bringing services closer to where taxpayers live and work will improve compliance and reduce the cost of accessing these services,” he said.

Currently, KRA operates 136 service points across the country, serving an estimated 22 million registered taxpayers.

However, the concentration of these centres in urban areas has made it challenging for rural and underserved populations to engage with KRA effectively.

To address this, KRA is rolling out the agent model, commonly used by banks, to extend its reach.

“We plan to recruit the first 10,000 agents this year. These agents will provide basic services such as registration, tax filing, and payments. This is also an opportunity for Kenyans to earn commissions while helping fellow citizens meet their tax obligations,” said Obell.

To enhance public awareness and bridge knowledge gaps, KRA is set to roll out reinforced tax education and outreach programs, particularly targeting individuals who may not fully understand their tax obligations.

“We are here to empower and support taxpayers for the future. That is why we are launching a rigorous outreach programme to train and educate our taxpayers,” he added.