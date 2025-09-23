Stakeholders root for greater Asian community integration in Kenya's economy

Participants follow proceedings during the United Asian Network Leadership Summit in Nairobi.

Stakeholders are rooting for greater integration of Kenya’s Asian community into the nation’s economic and civic life, citing shifts in global trade and the need to strengthen national unity.

At the United Asian Network (UAN) Leadership Summit 2.0 in Nairobi, organisers noted the aim was to build actionable frameworks for economic repositioning, national engagement and youth leadership

The summit, held at the Swaminarayan Temple, brought together corporate and public sector leaders to examine how the community can reposition itself in a changing economy while contributing more visibly to national progress

Sessions focused on three themes: national engagement, fostering unity and collective nation-building; economic repositioning, assessing how businesses can adapt to global and regional shifts; and youth leadership, addressing succession and civic participation.

One panel titled “Kenya’s strength is diversity” explored how pluralism can underpin economic stability and cohesion

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa urged the Asian community to move beyond commercial success and take a more visible role in shaping national progress.

He observed that civic integration must match enterprise and resilience

“The United Asian Network Leadership Summit is a timely reminder of the strength we gain from diversity. The Asian community is an integral part of Kenya’s fabric, renowned for its enterprise, resilience and succession planning,” Ndegwa noted.

“But beyond commercial success lies an opportunity to deepen integration and play an even more visible role in shaping our shared destiny. At Safaricom, we have learned that a seat at the table is not given, it is earned by placing purpose before profit and ensuring no one is left behind,” he explained

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) Chair Jas Bedi called for a shift in business strategy to match global changes.

“We need to reshape our business models to effectively thrive in the new changing world order, changing multilateralism and the rules-based trading system,” Bedi observed

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Board Chairman Andrew Musangi and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Group CEO Nasim Devji examined how diversity can serve as an anchor for economic and civic trust

Formed in 2022, UAN is a non-profit think tank that works to strengthen the Asian community’s role in Kenya’s development through cross-community collaboration and civic participation.