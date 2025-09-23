×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Stakeholders root for greater Asian community integration in Kenya's economy

By David Njaaga | Sep. 23, 2025

 Participants follow proceedings during the United Asian Network Leadership Summit in Nairobi.

Stakeholders are rooting for greater integration of Kenya’s Asian community into the nation’s economic and civic life, citing shifts in global trade and the need to strengthen national unity.

At the United Asian Network (UAN) Leadership Summit 2.0 in Nairobi, organisers noted the aim was to build actionable frameworks for economic repositioning, national engagement and youth leadership

The summit, held at the Swaminarayan Temple, brought together corporate and public sector leaders to examine how the community can reposition itself in a changing economy while contributing more visibly to national progress

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Sessions focused on three themes: national engagement, fostering unity and collective nation-building; economic repositioning, assessing how businesses can adapt to global and regional shifts; and youth leadership, addressing succession and civic participation.

 One panel titled “Kenya’s strength is diversity” explored how pluralism can underpin economic stability and cohesion

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa urged the Asian community to move beyond commercial success and take a more visible role in shaping national progress.

He observed that civic integration must match enterprise and resilience

“The United Asian Network Leadership Summit is a timely reminder of the strength we gain from diversity. The Asian community is an integral part of Kenya’s fabric, renowned for its enterprise, resilience and succession planning,” Ndegwa noted.

“But beyond commercial success lies an opportunity to deepen integration and play an even more visible role in shaping our shared destiny. At Safaricom, we have learned that a seat at the table is not given, it is earned by placing purpose before profit and ensuring no one is left behind,” he explained

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) Chair Jas Bedi called for a shift in business strategy to match global changes.

 “We need to reshape our business models to effectively thrive in the new changing world order, changing multilateralism and the rules-based trading system,” Bedi observed

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Board Chairman Andrew Musangi and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Group CEO Nasim Devji examined how diversity can serve as an anchor for economic and civic trust

Formed in 2022, UAN is a non-profit think tank that works to strengthen the Asian community’s role in Kenya’s development through cross-community collaboration and civic participation. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya’s Asian Community National Unity Peter Ndegwa Global Trade
.

Latest Stories

The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Stop banking on labour exports and create opportunities locally
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
These five men can deliver Kenya from politics of despair
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Raila playing Ruto?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Is Raila playing Ruto?
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved