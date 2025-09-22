Long-distance drivers appeal for dignity, safety, and recognition by the State

Long-distance drivers and conductors appeal to President William Ruto.

Long-distance drivers and conductors have appealed to President William Ruto, urging his administration to recognise their contribution to the country’s economy and address the dire challenges they face on the roads.

In a passionate open letter, the drivers have described themselves as the “backbone of the economy.

“It is estimated that over 5 million Kenyans earn their livelihood directly from driving, whether as PSV operators, truck drivers, long-haul transporters, or conductors. This is not a small number. It represents a vast workforce that sustains trade, movement, and economic growth within Kenya and across our borders,” the letter read in part.

The drivers operate from ferrying goods, fuel, food, medicines, and passengers across counties and beyond Kenya’s borders, yet remaining “unseen and undervalued.”

The drivers have painted a grim picture of their daily lives, marked by gruelling hours on the road, poor pay, delayed wages, and unregulated contracts that expose them to stress, depression, and burnout.

They lament that their mental health concerns are largely ignored and that they lack access to support systems.

Instead of being supported by institutions, they say, they are met with indifference and neglect.

They further describe another frustration with rampant harassment and corruption on the roads.

Many accuse traffic police of extorting them through arbitrary arrests and trumped-up charges, a practice that drains their already meagre earnings and undermines trust in law enforcement.

Insecurity along highways further compounds their fears, with armed attacks, hijackings, and banditry being common on routes in Northern Kenya, Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, and the Coast.

The association also points to inefficiencies in key government agencies such as the NTSA, KeNHA, and KRA, accusing them of being reactive, bureaucratic, and corrupt.

Instead of facilitating the smooth movement of goods and people, the drivers say these agencies often cause costly delays and frustrations.

Compounding this is the state of Kenya’s infrastructure, where pothole-ridden roads, unsafe truck parks, poor signage, and congestion at ports and border points leave drivers stranded for days, sometimes weeks.

Beyond Kenya’s borders, the plight of drivers is no better.

Those working in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and other neighbouring countries recount experiences of brutality, harassment, imprisonment, and in some cases killings, often with little or no diplomatic intervention from the Kenyan government.

The association argues that transport policies are crafted without consulting those who are directly affected by them.

Drivers feel excluded from critical conversations around fuel pricing, highway expansions, and transport regulations, and they are calling for a seat at the table where these policies are made.

To address these challenges, the drivers are appealing for immediate government action. They want a Presidential Drivers’ Roundtable to bring together driver representatives, ministries, and key agencies. They are demanding fair wages, stronger labour protections, a tailored health insurance scheme covering cross-border emergencies and mental health, as well as the establishment of a National Drivers’ Welfare and Safety Council. The drivers are also urging the government to invest in road security, improve border clearance systems, and fast-track road repairs and expansions.

Significantly, the association is asking for the declaration of a National Drivers’ Week to recognise, celebrate, and highlight the role of drivers in keeping the economy moving.

They argue that national recognition will not only honour their contributions but also provide a platform to discuss welfare and safety improvements.

“Without drivers and conductors, supply chains collapse, goods stall, and the economy grinds to a halt. Yet, despite our contributions, we remain invisible—seen only when tragedies strike or when levies are imposed,” the drivers wrote.