×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya banks on new zones, investor deals to boost exports and jobs

By David Njaaga | Sep. 16, 2025
President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Kenya plans to grow its leather industry from Sh10.3 billion ($80 million) to Sh109.6 billion ($850 million) through new investor packages and the launch of the Bipingo Special Economic Zone.

President William Ruto announced the plan on September 16, during the launch of the Bipingo zone in Kilifi County.

He said four investment packages had been completed for leather, textiles and apparels, e-mobility and business process outsourcing.

“We are not merely talking about value addition. We are living it,” said Ruto.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He said the packages would build end-to-end value chains to create jobs, raise incomes and position counties as net exporters.

    Ruto commended Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms and Centum for their partnership in Bipingo, and noted Vision Invest’s $700 million investment in Dongokundu and Naivasha.

“I wish we had more confidence in our country as they do,” said Ruto.

He said the Bipingo zone was part of a broader plan to transform Kenya into an advanced industrial economy within a generation, citing the development paths of Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia.

“For too long, our journey of transformation has been delayed by hesitation and shortfalls in leadership,” said Ruto.

He said the launch marked the beginning of a new chapter focused on jobs, technology and prosperity.

Ruto urged unity and bold leadership to drive industrial growth.

The Bipingo Special Economic Zone is backed by AfriExim Bank, Arise and Kenya Commercial Bank. Ruto said their support had made the project possible.

Kenya has previously struggled to scale its manufacturing sector, with past initiatives stalling due to limited infrastructure and investor confidence.

The new packages aim to reverse that trend by offering ready frameworks for investment and export-led growth.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bipingo Special Economic Zone Bipingo zone Manufacturing Sector President Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
56 mins ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 8 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 8 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved