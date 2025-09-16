Kenya banks on new zones, investor deals to boost exports and jobs

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Kenya plans to grow its leather industry from Sh10.3 billion ($80 million) to Sh109.6 billion ($850 million) through new investor packages and the launch of the Bipingo Special Economic Zone.

President William Ruto announced the plan on September 16, during the launch of the Bipingo zone in Kilifi County.

He said four investment packages had been completed for leather, textiles and apparels, e-mobility and business process outsourcing.

“We are not merely talking about value addition. We are living it,” said Ruto.

He said the packages would build end-to-end value chains to create jobs, raise incomes and position counties as net exporters.

Ruto commended Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms and Centum for their partnership in Bipingo, and noted Vision Invest’s $700 million investment in Dongokundu and Naivasha.

“I wish we had more confidence in our country as they do,” said Ruto.

He said the Bipingo zone was part of a broader plan to transform Kenya into an advanced industrial economy within a generation, citing the development paths of Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia.

“For too long, our journey of transformation has been delayed by hesitation and shortfalls in leadership,” said Ruto.

He said the launch marked the beginning of a new chapter focused on jobs, technology and prosperity.

Ruto urged unity and bold leadership to drive industrial growth.

The Bipingo Special Economic Zone is backed by AfriExim Bank, Arise and Kenya Commercial Bank. Ruto said their support had made the project possible.

Kenya has previously struggled to scale its manufacturing sector, with past initiatives stalling due to limited infrastructure and investor confidence.

The new packages aim to reverse that trend by offering ready frameworks for investment and export-led growth.