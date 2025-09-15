EAC regional broadcasting satellite initiative endorsed at key ICT meet

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke (second right) among attendees on an ICT meeting on the Northern Corridor Project. [Courtesy, ICT X]

The East African Community Regional Communication and Broadcasting Satellite Initiative has been endorsed during a key ICT meeting.

The initiative approved at the Northern Corridor Integration Project (NCIP) Cluster’s Joint Ministerial Meeting in Nairobi in November 2023 seeks to provide affordable broadband and broadcasting services, reduce dependence on foreign satellite providers and address connectivity gaps in underserved areas.

The endorsement comes following a meeting last week by regional leaders aimed at advancing the Northern Corridor Integration Project.

The meeting also aimed at finalising the adoption of the Northern Corridor Integration Project (NCIP) report, set to be presented at an upcoming ministerial round table.

The NCIP, initiated in 2013 by Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, and later expanded to include South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, aims to enhance regional integration through transport, energy and ICT infrastructure along the Northern Corridor, a vital trade route connecting landlocked nations to the Port of Mombasa.

Chaired by Dr Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the meeting brought together key regional stakeholders.

Notable attendees included Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Mr Stephen Isaboke, Thomas Gatkuoth, Undersecretary of South Sudan’s Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services, and Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary for ICT and Innovation from Rwanda.

The discussions centered on the ICT Infrastructure Development Cluster, coordinated by Uganda, which focuses on cross-border telecom connectivity, mobile service integration, digital public service delivery and the One Network Area (ONA) initiative for harmonized voice, data, and SMS services across member states.

A roadmap for the project was initially drafted in Kampala in June 2024, and later reviewed in Juba on February 2025.

However, approval of the roadmap faced delays due to the absence of Permanent Secretary-level representation from Kenya and Rwanda at the Juba meeting.

To address these challenges, a technical working team has been established, holding weekly meetings to refine the project’s approach.

These efforts signal steady progress toward achieving seamless ICT integration across the Northern Corridor, a development poised to bolster economic cooperation and connectivity in the region.