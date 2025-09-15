Why diaspora remittance is drying up

Kenyan money. [Courtesy]

A critical financial lifeline for millions of Kenyans is drying up, with new government data confirming a sustained decline in overseas remittances, fanning fears of a deepening household crisis and mounting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Fresh figures from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) show inflows fell again in August, with the year-on-year total dipping by 0.2 per cent; from USD427.2 million (Sh55.2 billion) in August 2024 to USD426.1 million (Sh55 billion) in August 2025.