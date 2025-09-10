Tea farmers await declaration of bonus payment

Farmers pick tea. KTDA directors will analyse green leaf production and the cost of production. [File, Standard]

Small-scale tea farmers would know their annual bonus in two weeks after a meeting of the directors of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) slated for September 22 to 26, 2025.

During the meeting, directors will analyse green leaf production and the cost of production, among other concerns highlighted between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The directors are facing challenges explaining to the farmers why the annual bonus payment will be less compared to that of Sh89.2 billion in 2024.

Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, the factories processed 558,425,345 kilos, compared to 619,920,944 kilos in same period last year, according to the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK).

Tea farmers in Murang’a and Nyeri counties last week engaged their directors, seeking answers on the reasons behind the low prices at the Mombasa Tea Auction.

The first directors to declare the bonus are from Mogogosiek, Kebol, Boito, Kapset, Rorok, Kapkoros, Tirgaga, Olenguruone and Motigo factories on September 22.

Solomon Mwai, a resident of the Ragati factory in Mathira, said the stakeholders in the tea sector should be held responsible for the reduced prices.

“Our tea is ranked as the best, why are the prices low, thus reducing the bonus?” Posed Mwai.

At Makomboki, John Mwaura said, the directors are holding meetings to inform the farmers that they should expect a low bonus.

"The explanations are not adding up, as in the year they avoided the meetings despite the market reports reflecting low prices," said Mwaura.

At the Rukuriri tea factory, farmers are educated on saving their money ahead of the bonus declaration.

The KTDA board member in Embu, Mr Enos Njeru, advised the farmers on the need to save money, budgeting, and effective financial management.

The growers were encouraged to prioritise key obligations such as school fees, food, shelter, investment and debt repayment, and family unity.

"To ensure farming remains a core business, the growers must have their tea bushes pruned and plucked at the right time," said Njeru.