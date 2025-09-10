KAA moves to bring order in sorting, packaging of miraa at airport

The grading, sorting, and packaging of miraa for export at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, verandas and walkways has been banned effective September 9, 2025.
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Mohamud Gedi said the move was taken in line with international best practices and protocol in the handling export goods.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article