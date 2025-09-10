KAA moves to bring order in sorting, packaging of miraa at airport

The Agriculture Food Authority says miraa is a food crop and is regulated with guidelines on handling. [File, Standard]

The grading, sorting, and packaging of miraa for export at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, verandas and walkways has been banned effective September 9, 2025.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Mohamud Gedi said the move was taken in line with international best practices and protocol in the handling export goods.