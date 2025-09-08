Horror of Sh12 trillion public debt with little to show

Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakango when she appeared before the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Appropriation at English Point Marina in Mombasa, on Sept.ember 3, 2025. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s growing debt that has crossed the Sh12 trillion mark under President William Ruto’s administration has raised eyebrows among his critics, with economists noting the lack of tangible projects to back the increased borrowing.