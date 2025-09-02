An ocean centre to be established in Mombasa

Speed boats parked in the Indian Ocean along the North Coast Beach, Mombasa on June 15, 2023. [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]

A national ocean centre to coordinate efforts to reduce marine accidents and improve safety in the Indian Ocean will be established in Mombasa.

The Ocean Centre Kenya will be under the United Nations Global Compact Network in partnership with the Lloyd's Register Foundation, an independent global safety charity.

Dr Nancy Karigithu, special envoy on maritime and blue economy, said this was part of the efforts to break sectoral silos blamed for slow response during marine accidents.

She called on all relevant state agencies to also promote innovation through collaborative research and inclusive participation.

The centre will be one of the seven in the world. Karigithu said it will also address offshore renewable energy standards, and ocean-based livelihoods through a multi-stakeholder approach.

“This is a big opportunity for us to synergise and speak with one voice. The blue economy affects many facets of our national structures, yet we often do not engage collectively,” said Karigithu.

Speaking at the English Point Marina Hotel in Mombasa, Karigithu said the centre will be instrumental in preparing for Kenya’s hosting of the 11th UN Ocean Conference in 2026.

The conference will enable the stakeholders in the blue economy to develop local solutions informed by science and community experience.

Karigithu called for deliberate engagement with coastal populations to unlock entrepreneurship and formal job opportunities within the maritime sector.

“The ocean is central to socio-economic development. It provides a wide array of careers for young people and women. With over 92 per cent of Kenya’s international trade passing through shipping, the sector holds untapped potential for inclusive growth,” she said.

Mombasa Deputy Governor Francis Thoya said the centre offers a timely platform for dialogue and collective action on pressing maritime issues.

“We have come together to assess how all of us – government, industry, research institutions and coastal communities – can coordinate our efforts to improve the ocean environment,” said Thoya.

He underscored the importance of the ocean to local communities, citing its contribution to food security, employment and national revenue. He noted that Kenyans who rely on the ocean, such as fishers and port workers, stand to benefit from improved governance of marine resources.

“We must align our strategies to ensure that the ocean continues to support livelihoods sustainably. This platform is key to bringing everyone to the table for deeper conversations and evidence-based action,” he added.

Ms Judy Njino, executive director of the UN Global Compact Network Kenya, said the launch marked a critical step in building resilience and sustainable use of marine resources.

She reiterated that Kenya’s Ocean Centre would connect policymakers, academia, industry, and civil society to co-design ocean safety solutions that serve local needs while contributing to global environmental goals.