Trump demands AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 2, 2025
A section of a road in Nairobi closed for the construction of a drainage system. Kenya depends heavily on AfDB financing for essential infrastructure projects. [File, Standard]

A confidential US Treasury report has demanded an urgent governance overhaul at the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The new report reveals that 83 per cent of AfDB’s sanctioned cases involved fraud, with Kenya identified as both a top beneficiary of loans and a primary source of corruption complaints.

.

