Trump demands AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft

A confidential US Treasury report has demanded an urgent governance overhaul at the African Development Bank (AfDB).
The new report reveals that 83 per cent of AfDB’s sanctioned cases involved fraud, with Kenya identified as both a top beneficiary of loans and a primary source of corruption complaints.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article