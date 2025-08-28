×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya doubles down on plan to give foreign carriers more access

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 28, 2025

Emile Arao Director General Kenya Civil Aviation Authority speaking during the launch of a Boeing 737-800 Aircraft at JKIA in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The government has made another attempt to further open up Kenyan skies to foreign carriers, giving them greater freedom and flexibility in flying into Kenya.

This includes allowing them to operate more direct international flights into other cities besides Nairobi, including Mombasa.

Opening up the Kenyan skies has, in the past, been subject to heated debate.  On the one hand, players say it could boost tourism and exports by increasing competition and lowering fares, but critics fear it could cripple local carriers, including Kenya Airways.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

While relatively liberal, Kenya has been cautious about fully opening up its airspace. 

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director General Emile Arao said decisions are ongoing within the government, weighing both the pros and cons of further opening up its airspace.

This, he said, would see more international carriers operate direct flights into other airports, including the Moi International Airport in Mombasa. 

“The Transport Ministry has said it is really looking at opening up for more carriers to come in. There is an interest in opening up the skies. A lot has been happening and there has been engagement with different ministries, including agriculture, trade, tourism, transport and other stakeholders to see what needs to be done so that at the end of the day the objective is of benefit to Kenyans,” he said yesterday at the opening of the two-day Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation Africa Conference 2025 in Nairobi. 

“There is a drive to understand what has been happening within the sector and if the policies are too protectionist… there is an approach to change how things have been happening.”

Kenya is a key signatory to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), the continental initiative to create a liberal civil aviation market.

It has, however, faced opposition from some countries and their national carriers, fearing that other, more financially muscled airlines might crush them. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Boeing Manufacture Kenya Aviation Kenya Airways (KQ)
.

Latest Stories

'Top Boy' star Michael Ward charged with rape, denies allegations
'Top Boy' star Michael Ward charged with rape, denies allegations
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
10 mins ago
Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce in romantic engagement
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
19 mins ago
Baringo's stalled projects remain an eyesore
Rift Valley
By Yvonne Chepkwony
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya wants to force foreign oil giants into local partnerships
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why Kenya wants to force foreign oil giants into local partnerships
Aden Duale: Ruto's untouchable
By Josphat Thiong’o 8 hrs ago
Aden Duale: Ruto's untouchable
Why Kenya should be turned into a monarchy
By Gilbert Muyumbu 8 hrs ago
Why Kenya should be turned into a monarchy
Why KDF boss Kahariri and Duale have been sued
By Kamau Muthoni 8 hrs ago
Why KDF boss Kahariri and Duale have been sued
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved