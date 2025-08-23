Clearout of long-stay cargo in port decongestion drive hailed

A section of Nairobi Inland container depot. The depot is to reduce congestion at the Port of Mombasa.3rd July 2022.[FILE/Standard]

Key stakeholders at the Port of Mombasa have lauded the Kenya Ports Authority’s (KPA) notice to remove long-stay containers and condemned cargo from the port premises.

Andrew Mwangura, a former secretary-general of the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) and a maritime policy analyst, said the move was long overdue and represents a decisive step towards achieving operational efficiency at the port.

“While the 14-day ultimatum issued by managing director Captain William Ruto may seem harsh to some stakeholders, it reflects the urgent reality facing one of East Africa’s most critical maritime gateways,’’ said Mwangura in a recent interview.

He noted that for long, the port has struggled with the persistent problem of abandoned containers taking up valuable yard space.

“These steel boxes, filled with forgotten cargo or caught in bureaucratic limbo, have become more than just an eyesore—they represent a fundamental impediment to the port’s ability to serve its expanding regional role effectively,’’ he said.

Mwangura said KPA’s decision to finally address the issue head-on “demonstrates a welcome shift from passive management to proactive port administration.” He said the economic implications of the cleanup exercise extend far beyond the immediate visual improvement of the port’s appearance. “Every square metre of port real estate is precious in a facility that serves not only Kenya but also landlocked countries like Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. When containers sit idle for months or years, they occupy space that could accommodate fresh cargo, leading to congestion, delayed vessel turnaround times, and increased costs that are ultimately passed on to consumers across the region,’’ said Mwangura.

He said the notice’s emphasis on “maximising the use of all spaces to enhance safe and efficient operations and service delivery” speaks to a broader understanding of modern port management principles. Modern ports, Mwangura said, compete not just on location but on efficiency, reliability, and turnaround times.