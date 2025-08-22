×
Safaricom unveils time-based internet bundles

By Esther Dianah | Aug. 22, 2025
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa says B-Live is about putting the power back in the hands of customers. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s largest telco Safaricom, has unveiled a new data package that will see customers access bundles based on time and not megabytes.

This innovation takes a different direction from the traditional data bundles that Kenyans are used to, as they’ll now have the freedom to stream their favourite music, create content, catch up on classes, connect with friends, or hustle for opportunities, without the constant worry of running out of data.

Through a campaign dubbed “B-Live”, the bundle is an industry first, offering customers access to the internet for hours, and not in the form of MBs or GBs as it has always been.

 “B-Live is about putting the power back in the hands of our customers. We aim to shift the conversation from data to time-based freedom, reinforcing our commitment as an enabler of Kenya’s digital lifestyle, especially among youth, creators, and hustlers, without worrying about how much data they have left. They can now focus on what they want to do online,” said Safaricom’s CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Designed with everyday realities in mind, B-Live is tailored to meet the needs of Kenya’s mobile-first population, from young creators and students to entrepreneurs and professionals on the go. 

Recently, Safaricom launched the Emerald Platform, a premium customer engagement platform designed to offer personalised services, exclusive rewards, and elevated care.

The platform is tailored to provide top-tier customers with key benefits across Safaricom’s key products and services, including enhanced roaming services, e-Sim technology, seamless payments, and post-pay plans.

Customers will also gain access to invitations to high-profile networking and lifestyle events. The initiative aligns with Safaricom’s commitment to customers and the undertaking to deliver tailored experiences that create connections with customers.

Speaking at the launch event, Safaricom CEO emphasized the company’s dedication to placing customers at the heart of its innovation journey.

“As we celebrate 25 years of transforming lives, we remain committed to leveraging technology to deliver innovative, customer-first solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities,” he said.

