×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CBK to monitor bank customers' transactions in real-time after system upgrade

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 22, 2025
The Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will gain real-time monitoring power over customer transactions beginning August 22, following a major system upgrade.

This marks a significant expansion of the regulator’s supervisory reach, strengthening its ability to surveil the entire banking sector as transactions occur.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Central Bank Of Kenya Monitoring Customer Transactions "Enterprise Data Warehouse" Real-Time Gross Settlement
.

Latest Stories

CBK to monitor bank customers' transactions in real-time after system upgrade
CBK to monitor bank customers' transactions in real-time after system upgrade
Business
By Brian Ngugi
29 mins ago
Tech-human fusion in HR industry is a game changer
Opinion
By Nyambura Muhoro
29 mins ago
Prenup: Perfect shield against matrimonial property battles
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A charged return: Gachagua's frenzied homecoming to violent ambush on city highway
By Brian Otieno 29 mins ago
A charged return: Gachagua's frenzied homecoming to violent ambush on city highway
Why Ruto wanted the anti-laundering Bill
By Brian Otieno 29 mins ago
Why Ruto wanted the anti-laundering Bill
CBK to monitor bank customers' transactions in real-time after system upgrade
By Brian Ngugi 29 mins ago
CBK to monitor bank customers' transactions in real-time after system upgrade
Kenya targets funds from Japan through Samurai Bond issuance
By Steve Mkawale 29 mins ago
Kenya targets funds from Japan through Samurai Bond issuance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved