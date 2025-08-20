Liberty Kenya half-year earnings dip 59pc to Sh260m

Liberty Kenya Holdings Plc Chairman Phillip Odera (left) and the Group’s CEO Kieran Godden during a past Annual General Meeting. [File, Standard]

Liberty Kenya Holdings has posted Sh260 million net earnings in the first half of 2025, marking a 59 per cent drop from Sh632 million in the same period last year.

The insurer attributed the decline to rising claims, which impacted the Group’s profitability.

To cushion against the spike in claims, the company is now banking on higher investment fee income and strict cost control.

The results were also impacted by the disposal of Heritage Insurance Tanzania.

The decline was mainly due to an increase in motor and medical claims in the general insurance business, as well as higher group risk claims and a stronger reserving basis in the life business.

The group’s net insurance service earnings fell by 61 per cent to Sh225 million compared to Sh577 million a year earlier, showing the impact of the higher claims burden.

However, Liberty Kenya recorded stronger investment returns, with net investment income rising by five per cent to Sh2.08 billion, up from Sh1.99 billion in June 2024.

On the other hand, net insurance finance expenses rose by 12 per cent to Sh1.25 billion, further straining earnings.

Basic earnings per share for continuing operations dropped to Sh0.80, down 30 per cent from Sh1.14 last year. The group’s total assets stood at Sh45.3 billion, almost unchanged from Sh45.2 billion in June 2024.

During the period, Liberty Kenya also completed the sale of Heritage Insurance Tanzania in April 2025, earning Sh503 million net proceeds after capital gains tax.

Group Chief Executive Kieran Godden said Liberty Kenya’s resilience rests on its ability to balance short-term pressures with long-term growth strategies.

“Even though higher claims reduced our earnings, our strong investment performance, good expense control, and solid capital base helped us stay resilient.” GCEO said, “We are now looking forward to launching fully digital life insurance solutions later this year, which will improve customer experience and strengthen our position in the market,” he said.

The Board noted that while lower interest rates and inflation below 7.5 per cent signal improved economic conditions, households continue to feel the pressure of reduced disposable income, tight credit, fiscal challenges, and climate change risks.

Looking ahead, Godden said, while new business growth is likely to remain subdued, the Group will focus on margin improvement and capital efficiency. All Group entities remain well-capitalised, above both regulatory and internal capital requirements, ensuring continued financial strength and flexibility.

The board has not declared an interim dividend for the review period.