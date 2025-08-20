Young Kisumu women snapping their way out of unemployment

Monica Sharon prepares soft box before starting shoot of the day. [Rodgers Otiso/Standard]

On the streets of Kisumu, where the rhythms of matatus, hawkers, and hurried footsteps compose the city’s daily soundtrack, a new quiet transformation has been unfolding.

Two young women walk with cameras in hand, eyes tuned to moments others miss.

Belden Akinyi, 20, and Monica Sharon Clemo, 23, are not just capturing images; they are reclaiming space in a male-dominated craft - transforming street corners into canvases and fleeting glances into timeless portraits.

In a county where youth unemployment remains high and opportunities are scarce, the duo use street photography as both a creative outlet and a lifeline.

This defies expectations, documenting the soul of their city and framing their own future through every click of the shutter.

Belden 20 and Monica - pioneers in a field long dominated by men. They are part of a growing wave of female street photographers who are telling visual stories through their lenses. Their paths into photography weren’t linear.

Like many young Kenyans, Belden and Monica tried their hand at other professions, faced rejections, and grappled with economic uncertainty before discovering a camera could do more than take pictures.

According to the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) 2023 report, over 800,000 youths enter the Kenyan job market every year, yet opportunities are few.

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) reports that youth aged 15–34, who form 35 per cent of the population, suffer the highest unemployment rate at 67 per cent.

This crisis is even more pronounced in Kisumu County, where a 2023 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report revealed a 38 per cent unemployment rate among youth, nearly double the national average of 22 per cent.

This stark reality has pushed many young people into informal work or entrepreneurship, including ventures in the creative economy. For Belden and Monica, street photography has become both a source of income and a statement of self-worth.

“After Form Four in 2023, I tried teaching art, then nursing. But it wasn’t working,” says Belden. “When I saw an ad for a free photography class in Kisumu, I jumped on it. It was a six-week programme, and it changed my life.”

“I finished Form Four in 2022,” Monica shares. “Finding a job was tough. I joined a free weekend academy for photography. It was challenging, but I knew this was my path.”

Street photography, though romanticised in cities like Paris through the early work of Henri Cartier-Bresson and Brassai, has evolved into a global phenomenon.

In Kenya, it’s no longer just a hobby. It’s become a livelihood, fueled by the digital age and social media.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have created immense demand for aesthetic photos. Young people want visually appealing content for their profiles, turning photographers into brand builders and content creators.

“Most people want perfect photos for their feeds,” says Monica. “That keeps us in business.”

Armed with a DSLR camera or even just a good smartphone, a lens, a portable tripod, and editing apps like Lightroom and Photoshop, these young women are thriving in what they describe as a competitive but rewarding field.

“On a good weekend, I can serve over 50 clients,” says Belden. “Each soft copy photo goes for Sh100, hard copies for Sh150, and wall mounts for Sh1,500.”

But behind the smiles and poses lies a daily hustle. The women approach strangers with charm and courage, pitching their services to people who sometimes dismiss or doubt them purely based on gender.

“Some customers see I’m a woman and say, ‘You can’t take good pictures,’” Belden reveals. “But once they see my work, their attitude changes.”

“At first, I was shy. It was hard talking to strangers. Some people thought I didn’t know what I was doing. But I have learned so much - camera settings, angles, lighting. Now I’m confident.”

Their services go beyond photography. For clients seeking video content for TikTok or Instagram, they shoot and edit one-minute clips at rates starting from Sh500. They also handle event coverage, including birthday parties, weddings, and even livestreaming.

“We’re a team of four—two men, two women,” says Monica. “We split tasks, help each other, and ensure we deliver high-quality work.”

Still, challenges persist. Gender bias is deeply embedded in client perceptions.

“There’s this assumption that photography is a man’s job,” says Monica. “But I always tell people talent doesn’t have a gender.”

The women also face unwanted advances from male clients.“That’s why I use a dedicated business number,” says Monica. “If a client starts flirting or being unprofessional, I cut it off immediately. I am here for work.”

There’s also the issue of digital theft. Fellow photographers sometimes steal and repost their work, even cropping out watermarks. “That’s frustrating,” says Belden. “We try to brand our work, but people still find ways to steal it.”

To protect themselves, they’ve put systems in place: clients preview photos first, then pay, and only after payment are the edited images delivered.

On weekdays, Belden and Monica begin work in the afternoon. They scout for clients in areas with high foot traffic, parks, shopping centres and bus terminals.

“Weekdays are slow; we might get 10 to 15 clients,” says Belden. “But weekends? We can easily cross 50.”

Editing is done on-site via smartphone apps or later at night on laptops. Some clients prefer unedited, natural images; others want full colour correction, skin retouching, and stylish enhancements.

“It depends on what the customer wants,” Monica explains. “I mostly edit on my phone during the day, then finish more complex edits at night using my laptop.”

They charge Sh100 per photo, with extra fees for videos and mounts. For out-of-town gigs, they require an upfront deposit and transport reimbursement.

“If you’re calling me to Dunga Beach for four photos, it doesn’t make sense,” says Monica. “But if you’re paying Sh1,000 and there’s potential to reach new clients, I’m in.”

This form of creative entrepreneurship isn’t just filling economic gaps, it is also boosting confidence, building community, and challenging long-held norms.

According to the International Labour Organisation, over 65 million youth worldwide were unemployed in 2023. The African continent, with its growing youth population, is expected to see that number double by 2045 if no interventions are made.

Meanwhile, a 2024 National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) study revealed that 40.5 per cent of university students in Kenya have used alcohol, with peer influence and idle time being key contributors. Initiatives that provide productive outlets like photography can play a significant role in reducing such risks.

In Kisumu, where over 60 per cent of unemployed youth have only primary or secondary education (according to UNDP), hands-on skills training is proving far more effective than traditional academic routes alone.

When asked where they see themselves in five years, both women beam with ambition. “I want to open my own photography studio and run a company,” Belden says.

“I am also trained in mechanical engineering,” Monica adds. “In future, I want to run a photo studio and a mechanic shop. Why not both?”

“No job is meant for just one gender,” Belinda says. “You only need to create the interest.” “It’s tough at first,” Monica adds. “But once you push through, you will realise you’re more capable than you thought.”

Through every click of the shutter, Belinda and Monica are capturing more than memories; they are freezing moments of defiance, ambition, and hope.

In a country where the odds are stacked against them, they are making art, money, and history - one frame at a time.

“Photography is not just a man’s job,” Monica stresses, packing her gear as the Kisumu sun begins to set. It’s a lens anyone can look through as long as you’re bold enough to click the shutter.”