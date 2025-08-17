×
London forum to chart Africa's place in shifting global landscape

By Sofia Ali | Aug. 17, 2025
President William Ruto chairs a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [File, Standard]

The Financial Times (FT) will host the 12th edition of its Africa Summit from October 21–22, 2025 at The Peninsula, London.

Themed “Africa in a Changing World,” the summit is expected to bring together African Heads of State, policymakers, CEOs, investors, and next-generation entrepreneurs to discuss the continent’s evolving role amid geopolitical uncertainty, economic challenges, and rapid technological transformation.

The FT Africa Summit 2025 will feature a lineup of speakers, including the chairperson of the African Union Commission, South Africa’s minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Sierra Leone’s chief minister, Angola’s Minister of Finance, and senior vice president Africa at TotalEnergies.

They will be joined by ministers and business leaders from South Africa, Angola, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Kenya, and Senegal, providing diverse insights into Africa’s future.

This year’s summit comes at a pivotal moment, with global shifts creating both challenges and opportunities for Africa. The dramatic changes in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump’s second term, including disruptions to the global trading system, pose risks for African economies.

For example, Lesotho faces potential economic threats from new tariffs. However, the shift in US policy toward prioritising trade and investment over aid could open new doors for African nations.

The summit will explore how African countries can navigate these uncertainties while capitalising on emerging opportunities.

The 2025 agenda will focus on Africa’s embrace of innovation and economic transformation, from policy reforms in Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa to advancements in fintech, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

 Discussions will also spotlight Africa’s push toward renewable energy, industrial expansion, and the growing influence of youth-led entrepreneurship in fostering sustainable, inclusive growth. Facilitated by senior Financial Times editors, the summit will feature candid, insight-driven dialogue on critical topics such as geopolitics, technology, energy, infrastructure, trade, investment, and finance.

FT Africa editor David Pilling said the Africa Summit offers a vital platform to examine Africa’s role in a rapidly changing world. “This year’s agenda brings together leaders and innovators to explore how African nations are approaching diplomacy, digital growth, and development priorities in bold new ways.”

FT Foreign Editor Alec Russell said South Africa’s hosting of the G20 summit in November underlines Africa’s elevated role on the global stage – but it also comes at the end of a testing year for the continent.

The FT summit provides a forum for candid dialogue on Africa’s knotty geopolitical challenges and fresh thinking on the quest for investment and innovation.”

The FT Africa Summit offers access to international investors, development institutions, and a wide network of African and global stakeholders. 

