Chinese firm to revive fluorspar operations in Kerio Valley

Sofax Fluorspar Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Mizztech Group on Thursday to refurbish its Kerio Valley processing plant, a move that could significantly boost Kenya’s mining sector.

The agreement, formalised at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) headquarters in Nairobi, sets the stage for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to be finalised within six months, aiming to modernise operations and revive fluorspar exports.

The deal follows Sofax Fluorspar Kenya’s acquisition of a 25-year mining licence from the State Department of Mining on June 3 this year, valid until 2050.

The licence authorises the company to mine, mill, and market Acidspar Grade Fluorspar (97% CaF₂), a high-purity mineral used in steel, aluminum, glass, ceramics, and chemical manufacturing. The licence mandates Sofax to restore fluorspar mining in Kerio Valley, upgrade its processing facility, and target international markets under the Sofax Fluorspar Project.

Fluorspar is a critical industrial mineral, with global demand driven by its applications in advanced manufacturing and clean energy technologies. Kerio Valley holds substantial reserves, but outdated infrastructure has limited output.

The partnership with Mizztech Group, a Chinese firm specialising in mining technology and plant refurbishment, aims to address this by introducing advanced equipment and expertise to enhance efficiency and product quality.

At the signing ceremony, Sofax Chief Executive John Masanda described the MoU as a pivotal step for Kenya’s mining industry.

“This agreement is about more than a plant upgrade—it’s about unlocking Kerio Valley’s fluorspar potential, creating jobs, and positioning Kenya in the global market,” Masanda said.

“Over the next 25 years, we aim to deliver economic value while maintaining sustainable practices.”

The refurbishment is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, boosting local economies in the Kerio Valley region.

Mizztech Group CEO Charles Cheng underscored fluorspar’s strategic importance. “This mineral is essential for industries like steel, aluminum, and chemicals,” Cheng stated.