Homa Bay traders make a kill as curtains fall on Devolution Conference

Isaiah Omondi, a food vendor, goes about his work during the last day of Devolution Conference 2025 in Homa Bay County on August 15, 2025. [Ronald Kipruto, Standard]

Homa Bay town was a beehive of activity on Friday, August 15, as traders scrambled to make a kill on the last day of the 2025 Devolution Conference hosted at Homa Bay Secondary School.

One such vendor was Isaiah Omondi, who braved the cold for three nights when he chose to spend them outside Homa Bay School to avoid being locked out of the venue.

He said the sacrifice paid off and was grateful for the opportunity to host such a high-profile event, the first for the lakeside county.

“We are very thankful for the event here at Homa Bay. Work has been great despite challenges here and there, but it was worth it,” Omondi said.

According to Isaiah, though, restriction of access to registered delegates worked against many of his colleagues due to the unaffordable fee, and he counted himself lucky to have gained entry.

Amos Ochieng, a snacks hawker, shared a similar experience, saying he was able to make impressive sales.

“I have never expected to sell to big and influential people, mingle with them and see all these showcases,” he said.

Ochieng and Omondi’s story is not different from that of Arnest Mumia, an ice cream vendor who was still occupied when he spoke with The Standard.

Further, the town received a facelift of Homa Bay arboretum, the Pier, as well as various roads in the county.

Homa Bay School was a big gainer after President William Ruto pledged Sh10 million to the school for the construction of a library when he officially opened the biennial event on Wednesday, August 13.

The four-day Devolution Conference, riding on the theme of inclusion, equity and social justice, ended today with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially closing the ceremony.

The next conference will happen after two years in a county which is yet to be decided.