×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Co-op Bank posts Sh14.1b profit amid branch, digital expansion

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 15, 2025
Co-op Bank MD Gideon Muriuki. [Courtesy]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has reported an 8.4 per cent growth in profit after tax for the first half of this year, driven by income growth. This is as the tier one lender aggressively expands its digital and physical footprints across Kenya and South Sudan.

In results released yesterday, the lender stated that its net earnings increased by Sh1.1 billion to reach Sh14.1 billion for the six months, compared to Sh13 billion in the same period last year, signalling sustained growth driven by its strategic initiatives.

“The strong performance by the bank is in line with the group’s strategic focus on sustainable growth, resilience, and agility, riding on the ‘Soaring Eagle’ Transformation Agenda,” said Co-operative Bank Group Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki.

The bank’s profit growth in the first half was supported by a 10.8 per cent growth in operating income, which increased to Sh43.5 billion, driven by a 23.1 per cent rise in net interest income.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Total assets grew by 13.2 per cent to Sh811.9 billion, while customer deposits reached Sh547.7 billion, a 7.9 per cent rise.

Co-operative Bank is increasing its branch network. It has opened 15 new branches this year, bringing its total to 212, including five in South Sudan.

Hiring spree

Recent openings include branches in Kibwezi, Imaara Mall in Nairobi, Ugunja, Luanda, Isibania, Maai Mahiu, Dagoretti Market and Marimanti.

Others are Ruiru Nord Mall, Naromoru, Eldoret Airport Road, Eldama Ravine, Westlands Square Executive Centre, Eastleigh BBS Mall, and Rumuruti.

Its subsidiary, Kingdom Bank, has also been expanding, recently opening its 23rd branch in Machakos County. In South Sudan, the bank opened its fifth branch in Wau.

The expansion has fuelled a hiring spree by the lender, with staff strength increasing to 5,850, creating 450 new jobs from 2023.

Co-op Bank is also focused on digital channels, with over 90 per cent of all customer transactions now occurring through its digital and alternative channels. 

These channels are supported by an omni-channel platform, 622 ATMs, cash deposit machines, and more than 16,000 Co-op kwa Jirani agents. The M-Co-op Cash mobile wallet disbursed Sh36.4 billion in loans year-to-date, including Sh5.7 billion to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). 

The MSME loan portfolio now constitutes 17.3 per cent of the bank’s total portfolio, benefiting 249,319 customers.

Co-op Bank benefited from strong subsidiary performance. 

Co-op Trust Investment Services Ltd reported a pre-tax profit of Sh360.8 million, a 152.8 per cent increase, with funds under management reaching Sh461.7 billion.

This makes it one of the largest fund managers in the industry. 

Co-op Bancassurance Intermediary Ltd earned a pre-tax profit of Sh790.8 million.

Co-op Bank of South Sudan Ltd posted a restated profit of Sh56.9 million after accounting for hyperinflation, while Kingdom Bank Ltd generated Sh491.1 million in pre-tax profit.

Kingdom Securities Ltd also contributed a pre-tax profit of Sh63.2 million.

Muriuki reiterated the bank’s commitment to its strategic priorities, highlighting its universal banking model, robust digital presence, extensive physical footprint, deep customer base of over 9.4 million account-holders, and its unique integration with Africa’s largest co-operative movement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Co-operative Bank of Kenya Co-op Bank Profits Soaring Eagle’ Transformation Agenda
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenyans' search for perfect president will be elusive for long
Why Kenyans' search for perfect president will be elusive for long
Opinion
By Michael Ndonye
59 mins ago
Co-op Bank posts Sh14.1b profit amid branch, digital expansion
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
Supreme Court has protected devolution through its decisions
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua set to return from US next week amid arrest claims
By Ndung’u Gachane 59 mins ago
Gachagua set to return from US next week amid arrest claims
Police grill eight Kussco staff over leaked documents
By Fred Kagonye 59 mins ago
Police grill eight Kussco staff over leaked documents
12 years of devolution: The good, the bad, and the unfinished
By Esther Dianah 7 hrs ago
12 years of devolution: The good, the bad, and the unfinished
No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
By Josphat Thiong’o 15 hrs ago
No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved