Westlands to get another tallest hotel residence

The Sh20 billion AVIC Towers Hotel Building, and JW Marriot Hotel Building adjacent to it, in Nairobi's Westlands. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

Westlands is set to get another tallest hotel residence, the Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue along Parklands Road.

It will be the second tallest, after the JW Marriott, which has 35 floors and 315 rooms that was opened to the public in March last year.

CityBlue Hotel’s chief executive said Jameel Verjee said the development will be enabled through partnership with SMB Properties, which will develop the hotel.

He said CityBlue Hotels will be the operating and brand partner and will be working alongside the developer to ensure the sanctity of construction, hospitality and brand management.

“The residence will feature a luxurious 256 units of one to three-bedroom apartments and construction is expected to be complete by the last quarter of 2027 will be done by SMB Properties, a property developer in Kenya,” said Verjee.

The 256 units will also be complemented by over 22 amenities, including over 52,000 square feet of space for wellness, lifestyle and recreational amenities that redefine urban luxury.

“This partnership with SMB Properties demonstrates a commitment to a quest for a footprint in key African markets and diversifying our offerings beyond traditional hotels,” said Verjee.

“Nairobi’s dynamic real estate landscape presents a unique opportunity to blend our expertise in hospitality with SMB Properties’ vision for luxury residential development.” In Kenya, the hotel chain already has four hotels. He said Westlands has become the epicentre of residential, commercial hub.

Currently, international hotel chains like Parkinn by Radisson Blu, Mövenpick, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriot, among others exist in Westlands.

Verjee said the property is already 50 per cent sold, and the hotel chain will operate on behalf of purchasing clients. SMB Properties Chairman Quresh Zakir said Kenya’s real estate has attracted the confidence of many investors within and outside.

He said the construction will be blue zone building as per United Nations standards, with all green features and will be looking at offering homes in the development.