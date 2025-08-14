×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Westlands to get another tallest hotel residence

By James Wanzala | Aug. 14, 2025
The Sh20 billion AVIC Towers Hotel Building, and JW Marriot Hotel Building adjacent to it, in Nairobi's Westlands. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

Westlands is set to get another tallest hotel residence, the Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue along Parklands Road.

It will be the second tallest, after the JW Marriott, which has 35 floors and 315 rooms that was opened to the public in March last year.

CityBlue Hotel’s chief executive said Jameel Verjee said the development will be enabled through partnership with SMB Properties, which will develop the hotel.

He said CityBlue Hotels will be the operating and brand partner and will be working alongside the developer to ensure the sanctity of construction, hospitality and brand management. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The residence will feature a luxurious 256 units of one to three-bedroom apartments and construction is expected to be complete by the last quarter of 2027 will be done by SMB Properties, a property developer in Kenya,” said Verjee.

The 256 units will also be complemented by over 22 amenities, including over 52,000 square feet of space for wellness, lifestyle and recreational amenities that redefine urban luxury.

“This partnership with SMB Properties demonstrates a commitment to a quest for a footprint in key African markets and diversifying our offerings beyond traditional hotels,” said Verjee. 

 “Nairobi’s dynamic real estate landscape presents a unique opportunity to blend our expertise in hospitality with SMB Properties’ vision for luxury residential development.” In Kenya, the hotel chain already has four hotels. He said Westlands has become the epicentre of residential, commercial hub.

Currently, international hotel chains like Parkinn by Radisson Blu, Mövenpick, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriot, among others exist in Westlands.

Verjee said the property is already 50 per cent sold, and the hotel chain will operate on behalf of purchasing clients. SMB Properties Chairman Quresh Zakir said Kenya’s real estate has attracted the confidence of many investors within and outside.

He said the construction will be blue zone building as per United Nations standards, with all green features and will be looking at offering homes in the development.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tallest Hotel Residence Mirage Residences JW Marriott CityBlue
.

Latest Stories

How State is inadvertently pushing Kenya to violent extremism, organised chaos
How State is inadvertently pushing Kenya to violent extremism, organised chaos
Opinion
By Kiyo Nganga
10 mins ago
Why cooperation between Kenya and US should be strengthened
Opinion
By Nelson Koech
10 mins ago
Ferry-building project sets maritime sector abuzz
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 mins ago
No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
Firms behind Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway deny project has been abandoned
By James Wanzala 10 mins ago
Firms behind Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway deny project has been abandoned
Master of double speak: Ruto masks flaws, turns heat on MPs over corruption
By Harold Odhiambo and James Omoro 10 mins ago
Master of double speak: Ruto masks flaws, turns heat on MPs over corruption
How one player could take over Kenya's cement market
By Brian Ngugi 10 mins ago
How one player could take over Kenya's cement market
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved