Developers, banks eye sweet spot in residential market

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at ⁠Kirembe Grounds in Kisumu break ground for the construction of the LV Marina Housing Project. President Ruto said that the affordable housing project turns low-income earners like Mama Mboga into home-owners.[PCS]

Beneath the push to meet the country’s housing deficit of two million units, is an industry that is quite conflicted between the existing demand and what is affordable.

Notwithstanding the confusion behind what exactly is affordable, the argument by experts is that Kenya, predominantly Nairobi, is a rental market.