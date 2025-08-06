New initiative aims to boost women's role in real estate

Entrepreneurs and participants during the launch. [Courtesy]

A new partnership between real estate developer Mi Vida Homes and the Women on Boards Network is set to give more women access to property ownership and investment opportunities in Kenya’s real estate sector.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last Thursday at KEZA Riruta, one of Mi Vida’s upcoming residential projects, currently preparing to hand over its first phase in September.

Under the agreement, members of the Women on Boards network will benefit from preferential purchase rates for Mi Vida units.

The initiative is designed to increase women’s financial participation and visibility in a sector that has long been male-dominated.

“The aim is to ensure that women are not only consumers but active investors and decision-makers in the housing market,” said Krupa Chohan, Sales Director at Mi Vida Homes, who signed the MoU alongside Eunice Ong'ele of Women on Boards.

Beyond subsidised rates, the deal also includes training and mentorship opportunities. Mi Vida will offer learning platforms to equip participants with insights into the business of real estate, from investment strategies to property management.

The partnership will run through to August 2026 and is part of wider efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and gender equity in property ownership.