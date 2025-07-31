Why interior design now sells homes faster in Kenya

Until recently, home décor in Kenya was a quiet afterthought. Most houses served their purpose—a roof over one's head—without much attention paid to aesthetic appeal.
But walk into a Nairobi apartment today, or a newly built home in Kiambu or Nyeri, and you’ll encounter carefully curated spaces that mirror design styles from Scandinavia, Japan, Bali, and beyond.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted