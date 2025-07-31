Why interior design now sells homes faster in Kenya

Keith Walumbe is an incredible interior architect whose approach to design is truly inspiring. [Courtesy]

Until recently, home décor in Kenya was a quiet afterthought. Most houses served their purpose—a roof over one's head—without much attention paid to aesthetic appeal.

But walk into a Nairobi apartment today, or a newly built home in Kiambu or Nyeri, and you’ll encounter carefully curated spaces that mirror design styles from Scandinavia, Japan, Bali, and beyond.