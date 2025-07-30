Coffee auction earns farmers Sh553 million

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua inspects some coffee bean varieties during the re-opening of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange Auction brokers’ maiden sale at Wakulima House, on August 15, 2023. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s coffee market netted Sh553.1 million after the sale of 10,494 bags of coffee to 12 buyers at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

The weekly market fetched better returns compared to last week's Sh190.5 million.

The NCE report detailed that in the weekly market farmers from cooperatives and estates offered 1,210 bags of AA that fetched Sh70.6 million and 4,253 bags of AB Sh232.3 million.

The report indicated that eight coffee brokers participated in the market, with the Mugaya factory affiliated to Mutira Cooperative Society (Kirinyaga Slopes), achieving the highest price of Sh50,388 per bag for grade AA.

“Kapsaos Toretmo Sh48,837, coffee marketed by Alliance Berries Limited achieved the second best price, followed by Kigumo based Kangiri Sh47,804 (New KPCU), and Kamuthanga Sh48,320 (United Eastern), “ read the report in part.

In the coffee brokers performance, Kirinyaga Slopes earned Sh160.3 million after the auction of 3,027 bags, Alliance Berries Sh133,4 million (2,479bags), Kinya Sh105,382,176 ((2,019bags) CEBBA Sh10.1 million (187bags), Meru Sh61.9 million (1,194 bags).

Others were New KPCU Sh45.2 million (852 bags), Minnesota Sh22.6 million (443 bags), and United Eastern Sh15.3 million (293 bags).

Henry Kinyua, a coffee value chain expert, said there is need for the farmers to concentrate on production of quality grades that attract the international market.

“Since the NCE resumed from recess, this week coffee registered the best payment of Sh553 million up from the previous of Sh190 million, following the delivery of large consignment by the growers,” said Kinyua.

Louis Dreyfus bought 3,171 bags, C. Dormans 2,284 bags, Africoff 1,269 bags, Kenyacof 1,103 bags, Sasini 978 bags among others.

Last week, Menu Farmers Cooperative Society in Sirisia, Bungoma achieved the highest price of Sh50,775 per bag of grade AA brokered by CEBBL.