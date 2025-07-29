Auto firm eyes regional market with new trucks

Faw Trucks at a past exhibition. [File, Standard]

Fast Automobile Works (FAW) has introduced two ranges of commercial trucks dubbed FAW JK6 and FAW JH6, as it marks 20 years of operations in Kenya.

The two products add to FAW Trucks’ range of commercial fleet that targets a diverse market and performance needs.

The products mark a significant milestone for a firm that saw a lot of resistance in its initial days, being a Chinese company, as the majority of consumers had reservations towards Chinese vehicles.

Today, the trucks have gained much traction, being a key player in the long-distance transport and logistics sector, given their affordability.

“FAW trucks have taken over the market. Most transporters are buying Chinese trucks because the European vehicles are very expensive,” said the Sales Manager at Axel Motors Centre Kalpesh Shah, dealers for Faw Trucks and a sister company to Transafrica Motors.

Mr Shah said they are looking to explore the Ugandan and Tanzanian markets, following their success in Kenya.

Speaking at the launch ceremony that doubled up as anniversary celebrations, Transafrica Motors Branch Manager Karama Zubedi said the business has evolved over the years, and new products have been developed to cater for new markets in the country.

In 20 years, FAW has mainly served long-distance transporters. The mobility company has service centres in Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, and Eldoret. The firm says it continues to support the transport and logistics industry in the country despite the prevailing business environment.

While boasting of their rich clientele, Shah says that in another month, FAW says it will unveil another salon car for sampling.

The JK6 series carries between 10 and 12 tonnes, while the JH6 series is designed for long haulage and can travel from Kenya to South Africa, South Sudan and Uganda. “Over the years, we have been able to diversify to cater for different segments in the country,” he said.