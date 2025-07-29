Technopolis Bill positions Kenya as tech powerhouse, senators say

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved the Technopolis Bill (National Assembly Bill No.6 of 2024) currently at the Second Reading in the Senate. [File, Standard]

The Technopolis Bill (National Assembly Bill No.6 of 2024), recently passed by the National Assembly and now before the Senate for consideration, seeks to transform Kenya into a leading technological hub in the region.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who moved the Bill—currently at the Second Reading stage in the Senate—highlighted Kenya’s growing status as a destination for global tech giants seeking to benchmark innovation.

“Despite the many challenges the country faces, technology has empowered many Kenyans to start businesses. Without such innovation, a significant number of young people would be unemployed,” said Cheruiyot.

He added that as legislators and policymakers, it was their duty to work towards making Kenya a respected global leader—particularly on the African continent—when it comes to technology.

“I know for a fact that very few countries can hold a candle to us in terms of IT start-ups. At the most basic level, we already enjoy access to internet services through the national broadband superhighway,” he noted.

Africa trailblazer

Cheruiyot cited President William Ruto’s visit to the United States in 2023, during which several American tech firms expressed interest in studying Kenya’s vibrant digital landscape.

According to the Senator, they were keen to understand why Kenya continues to stand out as a trailblazer in the African tech scene.

He acknowledged that challenges such as high electricity costs remain a hindrance to attracting more investors, but stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for tech companies to establish themselves.

“The Konza Technopolis is a flagship Vision 2030 project. If we can actualise the vision as conceived in 2005, we will have fulfilled part of the national aspirations we committed to as a country,” he said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who seconded the Bill, emphasised the need to accelerate the development of Konza City, lamenting the slow progress since its inception.

“The idea of Konza City was initiated under President Kibaki’s administration, continued under President Uhuru Kenyatta, and yet today we are still discussing its completion. By now, we should be reaping the benefits,” said Osotsi.

The Bill proposes the establishment of the Technopolis Development Authority, a state agency tasked with the planning, development, and management of technopolises. Its mandate will include:

Research hubs

Allocating land to investors within technopolises, establishing governance structures, setting up science museums, ICT parks, science parks, innovation centres and promoting and facilitating Kenya’s digital economy through emerging technologies.

The Authority will also be mandated to host strategic government infrastructure, including data centres, research hubs, and centres of excellence, while promoting tech-driven creative industries and coordinating innovation ecosystems in collaboration with research institutions.

In addition, the Authority will market and promote technopolises to investors, coordinate and administer investment incentives and operate a one-stop shop for government services for technopolis-based businesses.

Other functions will to facilitate research and innovation programmes and regulate the business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services sector in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

The Cabinet Secretary responsible for ICT will also have the power to assign additional responsibilities to the Authority under any written law.